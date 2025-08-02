5 times Mohammed Siraj stepped up with the ball in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah ft. ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test 

Team India had a poor start to Day 2 (Friday, August 1) of the fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England. Resuming at 204/6 after 64 overs, the visitors were bowled out for 224 in 69.4 overs.

Ad

In reply, the Jasprit Bumrah-less Indian pace attack was put under pressure by England’s opening pair of Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley. The duo stitched together a brisk 92-run stand in just 77 deliveries before Akash Deep dismissed Duckett for 43. Crawley, who scored an aggressive 64 off 57 balls, was sent back by Prasidh Krishna.

Mohammed Siraj then struck in quick succession, trapping captain Ollie Pope lbw for 22, before removing Joe Root (29) and Jacob Bethell (6). Later, he bagged the crucial wicket of Harry Brook for 53 as England were eventually bowled out for 247, with Chris Woakes unable to bat due to injury.

Ad

Trending

Siraj starred with figures of 4/86, while Prasidh Krishna impressed with 4/62. At stumps on Day 2, the visitors reached 75/2 in 18 overs, holding a 52-run lead with Yashasvi Jaiswal (51*) and Akash Deep (4*) at the crease.

On a day of fluctuating fortunes, it was Siraj who stood out, bowling with heart and fire in the absence of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah. On that note, this article highlights five occasions where Mohammed Siraj stepped up with the ball when Bumrah wasn’t around.

Ad

5 times Mohammed Siraj stepped up with the ball in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah

#1 ENG vs IND, 2025 (2nd Test, Edgbaston)

The first instance comes from the second Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, played at Edgbaston in Birmingham. After suffering a five-wicket defeat in the series opener, India were without Jasprit Bumrah for this match due to workload management.

Ad

Batting first, India posted a mammoth 587 in the first innings, courtesy of a brilliant 269 off 387 balls from skipper Shubman Gill. In response, England managed 407, powered by centuries from Harry Brook (158) and Jamie Smith (184*). Mohammed Siraj starred for India, claiming 6/70 in 19.3 overs, while Akash Deep picked up 4/88.

Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep (Source: Getty)

India declared their second innings at 427/6, setting a massive target of 608. In reply, Ben Stokes' side were bowled out for 271, handing India a thumping 336-run win. Akash Deep took six wickets in the second innings, while Siraj added one to his match tally.

Ad

#2 AUS vs IND, 2021 (4th Test, Brisbane)

The Gabba Test in 2021 also stands out as a defining moment when Mohammed Siraj stepped up in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence. This was the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, played at the Brisbane Cricket Ground.

With Bumrah sidelined due to an abdominal strain, India fielded a relatively inexperienced bowling attack. Australia batted first and posted 369, with Marnus Labuschagne scoring 108. For India, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur, and Washington Sundar took three wickets each, while Siraj picked up one.

Ad

In reply, India scored 336. Australia’s second innings saw them bundled out for 294, setting India a target of 328. Siraj led the bowling attack, picking up his maiden five-wicket haul (5/73), while Shardul took four.

India completed a historic chase, thanks to key contributions from Shubman Gill (91), Cheteshwar Pujara (56), and Rishabh Pant (89*), sealing a famous three-wicket win and breaching Australia’s fortress at the Gabba.

#3 IND vs NZ, 2021 (2nd Test, Mumbai)

Jasprit Bumrah was rested for the two-match home Test series against New Zealand in 2021. After the first Test ended in a draw, the second match was held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Ad

India posted 325 in the first innings, with Mayank Agarwal shining through with a superb 150. In reply, New Zealand collapsed for just 62. Ravichandran Ashwin claimed four wickets, while Mohammed Siraj made an impact with figures of 3/19.

India declared their second innings at 276/7, setting the visitors a daunting target of 540. New Zealand were bowled out for 167, losing by 372 runs, with Ashwin and Jayant Yadav picking up four wickets each.

#4 WI vs IND, 2023 (2nd Test, Trinidad)

Ad

Jasprit Bumrah missed India’s tour of the West Indies in 2023 due to a back injury. India had already won the first Test by an innings and 141 runs. The second match took place at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Asked to bat, India posted 438, with Virat Kohli top-scoring with 121. In response, West Indies managed 255, as Siraj ran through the batting order with a superb five-wicket haul, finishing with 5/60 in 23.4 overs.

Ad

India declared their second innings at 181/2, setting a target of 365. However, West Indies reached 76/2 before rain washed out the final day, resulting in a draw. Mohammed Siraj was named Player of the Match for his outstanding bowling performance.

#5 ENG vs IND, 2025 (5th Test, The Oval)

The fifth and latest instance comes from the ongoing fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at The Oval, where Bumrah was again rested due to workload management.

Ad

India, batting first, managed just 224 in their first innings, with Karun Nair top-scoring with 57. Gus Atkinson took a five-wicket haul for England.

In reply, England posted 247, taking a 23-run lead. Mohammed Siraj once again led the Indian attack in Bumrah’s absence, picking up 4/86, while Prasidh Krishna also impressed with 4/62.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news