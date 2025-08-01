“Shardul Thakur could have played” - Former India star’s massive remark on India’s playing 11 for ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik feels that Team India all-rounder Shardul Thakur would have been an asset on a green top and overcast conditions at The Oval during the fifth Test against England. Instead of the pace bowling all-rounder, the Men in Blue included an extra batting option in Karun Nair, while trusting their three-man frontline seam attack and two spin-bowling all-rounders with the ball.

Ad

Shardul Thakur scored a handy 41 in the first innings of the fourth Test at Old Trafford, but was wicketless with the ball after conceding 55 runs off 11 overs. Even in the series opener, he had bowled only 16 overs in total, while conceding 89 runs in the process.

In the absence of Rishabh Pant, there was the temptation to strengthen the batting unit on top of the brilliant form shown by Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar in the lower middle-order. With Nitish Kumar Reddy out injured, and fresh faces coming into the seam bowling department, Thakur had to make way for the extra batter in the Indian playing XI.

Ad

Trending

Dinesh Karthik opined that Shardul Thakur could have been a handy fourth seamer to ensure pace continued from one end, and help the load of the other three pacers.

"I really think this was a pitch Shardul Thakur could have played, because a fourth medium pacer would make a lot of sense. But, if you look at Shubman Gill and his style of captaincy, he has trusted Anshul Kamboj, who was a debutant, slightly more than Shardul Thakur, which says he is not understanding how to get the best out of Shardul Thakur, and it happens," Dinesh Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

Ad

Dinesh Karthik further spoke about the Indian batting order, which underwent a major reshuffle outside the top four. Rishabh Pant's absence brings in Karun Nair at No.5, while Ravindra Jadeja retains the No.6 spot. Despite a brilliant hundred at No.5 at Old Trafford, Washington Sundar had to settle for a No.8 slot, after Dhruv Jurel in the batting order.

I think Washington will definitely understand (Batting at No.8 after scoring a 100 at No.5). He started at No.8, did well, went to No.7, got the opportunity at No.5, got a hundred. What this does do for Washington Sundar is that they will not just look at him as a bowler, but as a proper all-rounder. He is a superb cricketer for India to have across formats. We'll wait and see on the other ones, let's not jump to conclusions. I think he is definitely put his name in the XI consistently across any place they play Test cricket," Karthik said of Washginton Sundar.

Ad

The all-rounder came into bat on Day 1 during a crucial period where England were looking to make further inroads and end proceedings on a high. However, he held his end with a solid unbeaten 45-ball 19 to ensure that the fragile Indian tail was not exposed too early.

"If he says he needs a break, I think you need to respect it" - Dinesh Karthik on Jasprit Bumrah's absence for Team India in 5th Test

Team India made the call to not to include Jasprit Bumrah for the final Test despite the series being on the line. The spearhead was stipulated to feature in three Tests in the series, a threshold which was hit in the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

Ad

Bumrah struggled with an ankle niggle throughout the clash, bagging only one wicket in 33 overs, and conceding more than 100 runs in an innings for the first time in his Test career.

"With Jasprit, I would have just asked him. It's his body, he knows it best. The workload he has had in consultation with the doctor and the physio, I think it was their decision more than anything. If he had said, 'I'm ready to play, don't worry about anything', put him in. But if he says he needs a break, I think you need to respect it," Karthik said.

Right-arm pacer Prasidh Krishna replaced the ace speedster in the Team India playing XI, while Anshul Kamboj was also axed after his debut to make way for Akash Deep.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news