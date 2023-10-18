5 times South Africa choked in a World Cup match ft. 2023

Just when it looked like South Africa had all their bases covered in the 2023 World Cup, they were dealt a shocking defeat at the hands of The Netherlands in Dharamshala on Tuesday (October 17).

The Proteas couldn't chase down the target of 246 in 43 overs set by The Dutch and it proved to be arguably one of the biggest upsets in the history of World Cups. What makes the defeat more shocking was that Temba Bavuma and Co. had the Netherlands on the ropes at 140/7, but let the lower-order get the opposition to a competitive total.

The batting just wilted under pressure, and that's not the first time it happened against the Men in Orange. The Netherlands had already beaten South Africa in the T20 World Cup last year and that certainly begs a question as to whether the 'chokers' tag in ICC events really haunts the Proteas.

On that note, let's take a look at five instances where South Africa panicked under pressure in a World Cup game:

#5 2007 T20 World Cup vs India

Hosts South Africa were rather comfortably placed to qualify for the semifinals of the inaugural T20 World Cup going into their game against India. They were unbeaten in the tournament and while chasing the target of 154, needed to get to just 126 to make it to the semifinals.

However, the top-order just crumbled against India's new-ball bowlers and the Proteas just couldn't completely recover from it. It was a must-win game for India, but by restricting the hosts to just 116/9, they ensured that they didn't let their opponents qualify for the semifinal.

It was a massive disappointment as Graeme Smith and co. were touted as the favorites to win the tournament and one horrible batting collapse dashed those hopes.

#4 2011 World Cup quarterfinal against New Zealand

Another tournament in which the Graeme Smith-led South Africa were one of the favorites was the 2011 World Cup. The Proteas had beaten eventual champions India and had topped their group, going into the quarterfinals as the overwhelming favorites against New Zealand.

Chasing just 222 to win, the Proteas were well-placed at 108/2 and it seemed like they would cruise to the total. But once again, it was the flurry of wickets that brought the Kiwis back into the game. Jacob Oram picked up four wickets as South Africa were bundled out for just 172, crashing out of the tournament.

#3 2003 World Cup vs Sri Lanka

South Africa had to win their final group-stage game of the 2003 World Cup at home against Sri Lanka to progress to the next round. Sri Lanka scored 268/9 in their 50 overs and the hosts were 229/6 after the end of the 45th over.

The team management had sent out the message to Mark Boucher that the target was 229 and having hit a six off the penultimate ball of the 45th over and with rain pouring down, Mark Boucher decided to see off the final delivery of the over without damage. That proved to be a costly error as South Africa ended up tied on the par score as per D/L method instead of being ahead.

Rain ensured that they had no time to come back onto the field. Points were shared and it was just not enough for the hosts to qualify for the next round. An error in judgment proved to be the end of their hopes of winning a home World Cup.

#2 2015 World Cup semifinal vs New Zealand

Another World Cup knockout game in which New Zealand broke South Africa's hearts was at the Eden Park in 2015. Chasing 298 in a rain-affected 43-over game, Brendon McCullum got New Zealand off to a cracking start.

The hosts still needed their lower middle-order to fire and it was arguably Grant Elliot who was standing between South Africa and a place in the World Cup final. The Proteas had several chances to put the game to bed, but dropped catches and missed run-out chances ensured that New Zealand stayed in the game.

Elliot ended up smashing Dale Steyn for a six with five runs needed off two balls, leaving the Proteas in tears. It was a golden opportunity that was squandered by a team that arguably had it all to go all the way.

#1 1999 World Cup semifinal vs Australia

Arguably the most heartbreaking memory for any South African fan is the way their team got knocked out of the 1999 World Cup against eventual champions Australia. It's a memory that many who support the Proteas still haven't been able to forget.

South Africa needed just one run from three balls, with the final-wicket partnership of Lance Klusener and Allan Donald at the crease. Inexplicably, Klusener drilled a delivery towards mid-off and started to run, with Donald showing no intention of leaving his crease.

At one point, both the batters were at the non-striker's end and while Donald decided to run towards the other end, it was too late as the run-out ensured the match ended in a tie. Australia ended up progressing to the final because of their superior finish in the Super 6 table.