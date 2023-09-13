5 times a team bowled 35 or more overs of spin in 50-over ODIs

Spin bowling has been an essential tool in cricket across formats, particularly in subcontinent pitches due to the conditions on offer. Spinners often operate in the middle overs, with the field spread out for the majority part.

However, at times, when the conditions dictate it, teams are forced to unleash an onslaught of spin bowling as it is the best approach according to the conditions. As a result, spinners have a role to play across all three powerplays over the course of the innings.

During the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four clash between India and Sri Lanka, Dasun Shanaka made the most of his spin quartet.

The likes of Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Charith Asalanka, and Dhanajaya de Silva bowled a combined total of 38.1 overs of the 49.1 overs bowled in the innings. The spin quartet was also responsible for all 10 wickets that fell.

On that note, let us take a look at five instances where a team bowled 35 or more overs of spin in 50-over ODIs.

#1 Afghanistan vs Ireland (5th ODI - Dehradun, 2019)

Afghanistan used as many as 39.2 overs of spin during an ODI against Ireland in 2019. Ireland used 39 overs of spin in the first innings as well to reduce their opposition to 216/6 on the slow surface.

For Afghanistan, pace bowling only came in the form of Shapoor Zadran, who bowled eight overs. Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Rashid Khan, and Zahir Khan bowled their full quota of overs, while Mohammad Nabi chipped in with 9.2 overs.

However, the spin barrage was not enough to keep Ireland at bay as they chased down the target with more than two overs to spare.

#2 Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka (3rd ODI - Colombo, 1998)

In the same venue that prompted Dasun Shanaka to use 38,1 overs of spin, Sri Lanka implemented a similar strategy against Zimbabwe during the third ODI of a bilateral series in 1998.

Skipper Sanath Jayasuriya bowled his full quota overs of his left-arm spin, as did the likes of Kumar Dharmasena and Ruwan Kalpage. Leg-spinner Upul Chandana also bowled eight overs in the innings.

The spin attack reduced Zimbabwe to 281 in the first innings. Led by Jayasuriya's century, Sri Lanka chased down the total with one over to spare.

#3 Sri Lanka vs Pakistan (1st match - Colombo, 1998 Asia Cup)

In the inaugural match of the 1998 Asia Cup at the infamous R Premadasa Stadium, Sri Lanka skipper Arjuna Ranatunga used four spinners to get 38 overs of slow bowling in the second innings.

Led by Marvan Atapattu's fifty on a sluggish wicket, Sri Lanka posted 239 runs in the first innings.

The likes of Muttiah Muralidaran, Kumar Dharmasena, and Sanath Jayasuriya bowled their full quota of 10 overs, while Ruwan Kalpage bowled eight overs. The spinners accounted for five wickets in total with a solid economy rate to restrict Pakistan to 224/9.

#4 Pakistan vs Bangladesh ( 3rd ODI - Chattogram, 2011 )

Bangladesh is another nation in the subcontinent apart from Sri Lanka where spin bowling carries a lot of weightage. In a low-scoring ODI between Bangladesh and Pakistan, spin bowling was the common trend across both innings.

Bangladesh used six spinners - Abdur Razzak, Shakib Al Hasan, Elias Sunny, Alok Kapali, Nasir Hossain, and Mahmudullah to extract 38.1 overs of spin as Pakistan were bowled out for 177 runs in 46.1 overs in the first innings.

In reply, Pakistan also used five spinners to use 35 overs of spin bowling to bundle out Bangladesh for a paltry 119 in 38 overs.

#5 India vs Kenya (6th match, Coca-Cola Triangular Series, 1998)

Kenya could not do much to rattle Team India during their 1996 World Cup meeting but stepped up with a huge upset during the Coca-Cola Triangular series, two years later.

India used 39 overs of spin at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior as Kenya posted 265/5 in the first innings. Anil Kumble, Sachin Tendulkar, Nilesh Kulkarni, Nikhil Chopra, and even Rahul Dravid rolled over their arms with their spin bowling.

India, however, could not chase down the total, falling short by 69 runs with off-spinner Steve Tikolo being the pick of the bowlers for Kenya. It marked Kenya's first win over India, and they only went on to win one more match over the Men in Blue.

What are some of the other memorable matches where spin bowling was overwhelmingly used? Let us know what you think.