Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Top Batsmen who never scored an away Test hundred

Omkar Mankame
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.04K   //    23 Aug 2018, 14:08 IST

Kent v Warwickshire - Specsavers County Championship Div 2

A Test century is one of the most special feelings for a Test batsman, even more special is scoring a Test century in alien conditions. A century in alien conditions helps a player establish himself as an all conditions cricketer.

Most of the teams who are good at home, falter in overseas conditions due to the lack of overseas specialist batsmen. A foreign Test hundred is extremely valuable for not only the player, but also for his nation since it helps the team dominate in the game.

Sachin Tendulkar leads the tally of away Test centuries with a towering number of 29 hundreds in foreign conditions. However, there have been a few top batsmen in Test cricket who failed to reach the three-figure mark despite coming very close.

Here are five top batsmen who batted well in home conditions but could not muster a century while batting on away pitches.

#1. Farokh Engineer - India (20 Away Tests)

Engineer Batting
Farokh Engineer had better batting average while batting out of India

Synonym of ‘Flamboyance’, Parsi gentleman Farokh Engineer is rightly one of the finest wicketkeepers to have played for India. The fact that Engineer was chosen as the first-choice wicketkeeper for the Rest of the World XI in 1970 proves his credentials.

With the bat, Farokh Engineer was an aggressive and a wonderfully stylish batsman. He once came excruciatingly close to the phenomenal feat of scoring a Test century on day one before lunch when he scored 94 in a session against West Indies at Chepauk in 1966-67.

Despite averaging higher outside India (Batting average at home 29.82, away 32.67), Engineer failed to reach the century mark overseas. He was extremely close in 1967 at Adelaide against Australia where he was caught behind for 89 runs which included 14 boundaries.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia Cricket Sri Lanka Cricket Arjuna Ranatunga Farokh Engineer Test cricket Leisure Reading
Omkar Mankame
CONTRIBUTOR
5 batsmen who redefined the role of attacking play
RELATED STORY
5 batsmen with most centuries in Tests
RELATED STORY
Five current batsmen who get bowled out the least
RELATED STORY
5 cricketers who have scored the most Test centuries at a...
RELATED STORY
5 players who sustained bad on-field injuries
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top 10 wicketkeeper-batsmen of all time
RELATED STORY
Top 5 instances of Number 1 ranked Test teams suffering...
RELATED STORY
10 middle-order batsmen who became great openers
RELATED STORY
5 centuries that were overshadowed
RELATED STORY
Star batsmen and their second home grounds
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
Match 8 | Today, 03:30 AM
India B
South Africa A
INB VS RSA-A live score
Match 7 | Today
AUA 151/10 (31.4 ov)
IND-A 152/5 (38.3 ov)
India A win by 5 wickets
AUA VS IND-A live score
| Sun, 19 Aug
SSX 440/10 & 353/6
DBY 389/10 & 161/10
Sussex win by 243 runs
SSX VS DBY live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us