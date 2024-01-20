5 top bowlers to watch out in ILT20 ft. Shaheen Afridi

Some of the world's great white-ball players are going to be in action during the latest edition of ILT20. Fans can expect an interesting and competitive lineup of games from the event.

After a successful inaugural edition, the second season of the T20 competition kicked off on January 19 (Friday). The defending champions, the Gulf Giants (GG) and Sharjah Warriors (SW), squared up against each other, with the former coming out as victors by 31 runs.

The well-known bowlers who will take the spotlight and be ready to overwhelm and dominate the game are the focus of attention. These bowlers, who are renowned for their extraordinary skills, are anticipated to have a significant impact on how the tournament pans out.

On that very note, let's take a look at the top five high-quality bowlers who will be in action during the ILT20 2024.

#5 DJ Bravo - MI Emirates

Dwayne Bravo captained MI Emirates last season

When it comes to T20 cricket, there are few bowlers who have achieved the kind of legendary status as DJ Bravo. Although he has retired from international and IPL cricket, he is still going strong at age 40.

His mastery over slower balls, pinpoint yorkers and deceptive variations have made him one of the all-time greatest bowlers in T20 history.

Bravo's legacy in T20 cricket is unmatched. In fact, the two-time T20 World Cup winner has garnered as many as 619 wickets at a strike rate of 17.6. In T20 cricket, no other bowler has taken more wickets than Bravo, who has an experience of 564 matches in the format.

Last season, Bravo finished as the highest wicket-taker for the MI Emiraes (MIE) with 13 scalps at an economy rate of 8.00 across nine matches.

#4 Wanindu Hasaranga - Desert Vipers

Wanindu Hasaranga for Desert Vipers

After missing out on a major chunk of cricket in 2023, Wanindu Hasaranga has finally made a startling return to competitive cricket. He led Sri Lanka to a successful white-ball series win against Zimbabwe. He took 14 wickets in the series, including a seven-wicket haul in an ODI in Colombo.

Hasaranga was part of the Desert Vipers (DV) franchise in ILT20 2023 as well, and unsurprisingly, he did exceptionally well. The wily tweaker ended up as the spinner with the most wickets in the league, with 15 scalps at an incredible average of 15.80.

The Sri Lankan leggie has captivated audiences with his variations, clever googlies, and knack for picking up wickets at crucial moments. He would look to do the same in the ongoing season as well, where he would work in tandem with Pakistan's Shadab Khan.

#3 Sunil Narine - Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Sunil Narine having a chat with his ADKR teammates

If Dwayne Bravo has been the most successful pacer in T20s, Sunil Narine is no less than one of the most prolific spinners in history.

Narine's unique bowling action, coupled with his ability to control the ball and deceive batters, has made him a nightmare for the opposition around the world. Ever since his debut in 2011, Narine has been as frugal as they get.

In fact, Narine's economy rate of 6.12 is the best among bowlers who have taken 200 wickets or more in T20 history. That says a lot about a bowler who has played 483 T20 games and has taken an immaculate 525 wickets at an average of 21.28.

Already a legend at the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Narine will captain the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ADKR) in the ILT20.

#2 Trent Boult - MI Emirates

Trent Boult for MI Emirates

Another big name to feature on the list is Trent Boult, who will represent MI Emirates in the competition.

Known for his ability to wreak havoc with the new-ball, Boult is a wonderful commodity to have for any T20 unit. He can quickly wrap up a few wickets inside the powerplay and seeks swing to trouble the batters.

He's been a consistent performer in T20 cricket for over a decade, playing for various franchises around the world and achieving notable success.

After 194 T20 innings, the Kiwi pacer has accumulated 225 wickets at an economy of 8.06, including three four-wicket hauls. Boult took nine wickets at an economy of under seven in the opening season of ILT20.

#1 Shaheen Afridi - Desert Vipers

Shaheen Afridi for Pakistan at the ODI World Cup 2023

With the likes of Mohammad Amir, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shadab Khan, Luke Wood, and Matheesha Pathirana, the Desert Vipers have some outstanding bowlers. Add Shaheen Afridi to the mix, and this bowling lineup can take on any T20 outfit in the world.

The Vipers struck gold when they signed Afridi for a three-year deal in August 2023. After all, the Pakistan's T20 skipper is a true match-winner with his lethal skills in the shortest format.

Afridi can regularly clock over 145 km/h, making him one of the fastest bowlers in the world. His ability to swing the ball both ways adds another dimension to his bowling.

The 23-year-old can make the new ball talk, leaving batters groping for answers, and his late swing can fox even the most experienced players.

As far as his T20 numbers are concerned, Afridi has mustered 236 wickets at a strike rate of 15.8 across 167 T20 encounters.

