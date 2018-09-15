5 top run-scorers in ODIs in 2018 so far

Kohli is having a terrific year. Is he #1 ?

The ODI cricket fever is back with the Asia Cup and all the teams are eyeing the top prize. It will be a two-week tournament and cricket fans will definitely have moments to cherish, as all the teams and the respective selection committees have put in the effort to form the best possible team for the tournament.

As we are approaching the end of the year, there are not a lot of ODI series left for the teams and this is a good time to look at the players who have made their mark this year with some terrific innings.

In this article, we look at 5 top run-scorers in ODI in 2018 so far.

#5 Brendan Taylor

Taylor is back to International cricket

After being away from the team for two years, Brendan Taylor came back to the Zimbabwe team after announcing his retirement in 2015. The star wicket-keeper batsman is in terrific form and has scored 684 runs in 15 innings at an average of 45.60 and a strike-rate of 88.03.

This includes his brilliant centuries against Afghanistan in the 5-match ODI series and West Indies in the World Cup Qualifiers. Though the Zimbabwean team did not qualify for the World Cup, Brendan Taylor performed magnificently.

With Taylor back in the team, this Zimbabwe team looks very different, and are back to play some exciting and fearless cricket.

