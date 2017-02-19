5 unanswered questions for Australia before the Pune test

Australia arrived in India last week to play 4 Tests against the Indians.

@pragatwetz by Pragadeesh Top 5 / Top 10 19 Feb 2017, 09:22 IST

Australia face India at Pune on 23rd February

The Steve Smith-led Australian team landed in Mumbai on Monday with the expectation of beating the team that has won 9 out of their last 10 Test matches on their home turf. When the Australian squad for the highly anticipated contest was announced last month, it was apparent that this team needs more than a miracle to became the first team to beat India on their home soil since 2012.

Indeed after seeing the squad, there are many questions than the answers, more doubts than convictions. Let’s take a look at some of the key questions that will decide the fate of whether this Australian team could prevail in India.

#5 Will Maxwell give what the team needs?

Glenn Maxwell desperate to prove his worth at No. 6

Maxwell was sidelined for most of the cricketing season last year on account of poor form. In fact, the 26-year-old explosive batsman hasn’t done anything special in the domestic circuit to justify his selection as he managed just 129 runs and a single wicket in the Sheffield Shield cup in December.

The reason behind Maxwell’s selection is perhaps the fact that the hard-hitting right-hander has a lot of experience playing in the Indian conditions. Even his two of three international Test appearances have come on turning wickets in Delhi and Hyderabad. But he didn’t make quite an impact in both the test, scoring just 39 runs in four innings.

In fact, in the three Test matches the Victorian played in the subcontinent conditions, he was shuffled through five positions in the batting order from an opener to No. 8. The team management found it very difficult to get the best out of him and eventually he was dropped after the Abu Dhabi test against Pakistan in 2013.

After nearly four years, Maxwell returns to the Test fold with the expectation of eyeing a permanent spot at No. 6. Apart from his unconventional stroke making, the dynamic all-rounder could also be handy for the team with his loopy off-spin, and that gives the Aussies an option to play with an extra fast bowler.

There is no denying that it’s going to be a boom or bust series for Maxwell and it’s interesting to see whether he can prove his worth against the formidable Indian side.