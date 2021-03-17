5 unique records set by Indian batsmen in the 3rd T20I against England

With a win in the 3rd T20I against India, England took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. It wasn't quite the result that the hosts would have liked. A series of mistakes in this game culminated in an 8-wicket loss for Virat Kohli and his men.
The Indian team lost three wickets in the powerplay, followed by the run-out of Rishabh Pant just as he started putting the team back on track along with Virat Kohli. Despite the best efforts by the Indian captain (77* off 46), the 'Men in Blue' could only get to a below-par total of 156/6.
Jos Buttler took the charge for England with an unbeaten 83 off 52 balls that made the chase easy for them. Jonny Bairstow also joined the party with an unbeaten 40. Dropping simple catches also contributed to the undoing of India in this match.
This is the 7th loss for Team India in 8 T20I games at home since 2019 when they put up a total below 200 while batting first.
Despite the loss, the Indian batsmen managed to create some unique records in this game.
Here are the unique records created by the Indian batsmen in the 3rd T20I:
#5 Virat Kohli now has the most 50+ unbeaten scores in international cricket by an Indian
Virat Kohli carried forward his good form from the last game and registered yet another half-century in T20I cricket - the 27th in his career. In the process, he also got past Sachin Tendulkar (49) to become the Indian batsman with most 50+ unbeaten scores (50).
#4 Most 75+ scores in a T20I innings with none of the other batsmen scoring 30 or more
With his unbeaten 77 in this game, Virat Kohli managed to get past Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardhene to become the batsman with most 75+ scores when none of the other batsmen scored 30 runs or more.
#3 KL Rahul becomes the first Indian opener to register back-to-back ducks in T20Is
KL Rahul has had issues with his form in the ongoing T20I series. While he was out for just 1 run in the first game, Rahul has bagged consecutive ducks in the last two matches. Thus, he became the first Indian opener to pocket this unwanted record.
#2 Virat Kohli's registers his highest score in the death overs
Virat Kohli scored 49 runs in only 17 balls during the death overs in this game. This is the highest he's ever scored in a T20I game.
#1 Virat Kohli's scores two consecutive half-centuries for the 10th time
Virat Kohli registered yet another record in this game. This is the 10th time in T20I cricket that he has scored two consecutive 50+ scores. Chris Gayle, Martin Guptill and Brendon McCullum did this 6 times each.