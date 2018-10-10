3 Vijay Hazare Star Performers who should be tried out in the West Indies Series

The Indian team is one of the strongest teams in world cricket at present and the competition for a place in the playing XI is intense. The IPL has provided a platform for talented youngsters to put forward their case for a place in the Indian team.

While a few players made ample use of those opportunities but the selectors haven't been forthcoming in rewarding these players a chance in the playing XI. Selectors have preferred to keep players like Manish Pandey and Kedhar Jadhav in the team ahead of the likes of Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy provided these youngsters with another opportunity to display their talent and earn a place in the Indian ODI team ahead of the 2019 World Cup.

The present Indian team has a few players who have been given enough opportunities but have failed to perform and it is time that these players are given a chance in the side so that they can settle into the side by the time World Cup comes.

#3 Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer is amongst the most unfortunate cricketers in the Indian cricket team at present. He has been ignored even after performing brilliantly for all the teams that he has been a part of.

Iyer has scored runs in IPL, Ranji Trophy, and the India A team, while also performing brilliantly for Mumbai in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. In the 4 chances that he got in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he scored 2 centuries and a half-century for Mumbai at a phenomenal average of 104.

Iyer has been earmarked as a future replacement for Virat Kohli but he has to be given chances at the International level to be able to replace Kohli in the future. He definitely has the ability to perform at international level, and with the World Cup less than a year away, he should be given a place in the Indian squad for the West Indies Series.

