5 women commentators who are part of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017

5 prominent female commentators who add to the popularity of Women's cricket around the globe.

by Sabyasachi Chowdhury Top 5 / Top 10 29 Jun 2017, 11:18 IST

Over the past few years women commentators have been part of high-profile tournaments across the globe. It has promoted women’s cricket to a large extent. Over the years, women’s commentary has carved a niche for itself and has grown leaps and bounds. With several woman commentators coming to the fore, the future is forecasted to be upbeat for women’s cricket.

There have been instances when a player has gone on to become a commentator after announcing retirement. Also, there has been occasions where a women hasn’t played the game, but has been considered as an insightful reader of the sport.

In this article, we take you through the best in the business in the world of women’s cricket commentary.

#5 Lisa Sthalekar

The Indian-born Lisa Sthalekar had been an indispensable component of the Australian Women’s team. Equally efficient with both bat and ball, Sthalekar was Australia’s go to player in crucial junctures of a game.

After bidding adieu to International cricket, the Australian all-rounder shifted to the world of media. After leaving her job with the New South Wales team, Lisa moved on to work for ABC Grandstand from where she kick-started her role as a commentator.

She was called up to be a part of the IPL’s commentary team in 2015 and is currently a part of the commentary panel in the Women’s World Cup in England.