5 youngest debutants in Test cricket

In the face of the introduction of the shorter formats of cricket, there are numerous cricket pundits who still deem Test cricket as the main format which actually evaluates a cricketer's abilities. Consequently, featuring in Test cricket is a dream of every cricketer and it is an awe-inspiring achievement when one attains this dream at a juvenile age.

Over the course of the past few years, Under-18 players appearing in Test cricket has become sort of a rare bird. The primary reason for this is that many nations fear that their prodigies may fall prey to the intense pressure and expectations that inevitably come with such a feat, compelling them to fade into obscurity.

Ergo, the last time an Under-18 player made a Test debut was a long way back in 2009 when Pakistan Cricket Team mustered the audacity to field their whizz-kid, Mohammad Amir, who was 17 years and 82 days old back then.

On that note, let us take a look-see at the 5 youngest players who plucked up the courage to appear in Test cricket at a tender age.

#1 Hasan Raza - Pakistan

Pakistan-A team captain Hasan Raza

The youngest debutant ever in international cricket, Hasan generated headlines when he made his first appearance for Pakistan in October 1996 against Zimbabwe owing to his incredible age. At the time of his debut, Hasan was only 14 years and 227 days old - an age when the author of this article was busy showcasing his flair on a PlayStation.

As stated previously, the right-handed batsman found it difficult to effectively handle the pressure of the international cricket and was soon sent back to the domestic format after a brief struggle. He then made his return to the international stage against Australia at Sharjah in 2004, where he notched up a couple of half-centuries.

Hasan also skippered Pakistan A team to victory in the EurAsia Cup in Abu Dhabi in 2006, overcoming the likes of India A, Sri Lanka A, UAE, Kenya and Netherlands in the process.

Nevertheless, he failed to make a proper comeback, playing his last Test against England at home in 2005.