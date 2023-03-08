5 youngest players to play ODIs

During the third ODI between England and Bangladesh, Rehan Ahmed became the youngest player to represent England in ODI cricket.

Rehan, who was 18 years and 205 days old at the time, broke the long-standing record previously held by Ben Hollioake. He recently also became the youngest player to play Test cricket for England, during the tour of Pakistan.

Rehan Ahmed did not really set the stage on fire on debut, returning figures of 1-62, but the young leg-spinner is one to look out for in the near future. With Rehan becoming the youngest-ever English ODI player, fans are bound to wonder about others who started their careers at a very young age. So, here is a look at the 5 youngest players to have played one-day international cricket.

#1 Hasan Raza

Hasan Raza is the youngest player to have ever played an ODI, earning his maiden cap at the age of 14 years and 233 days. Raza made his debut for Pakistan in a game against Zimbabwe in 1996, in Quetta.

Overall, he played 16 ODIs, the last of which came in 1999. He has also represented his country in seven Tests, without much success.

#2 Mohammad Sharif

Mohammad Sharif, who made his ODI debut for Bangladesh at the age of 15 years and 112 days, is second on this list. Sharif made his debut in a game against Zimbabwe in 2001.

He ended up playing just nine ODIs for his nation, with the last of those coming in 2007. He has 10 Test caps to his name but was not successful at the international level.

#3 Gulsan Jha

Having played his first one-day international at the age of 15 years and 212 days, Nepal's Gulsan Jha is third on this list. He made his debut against the USA in 2021 and has featured in 13 games till date.

He is a part of the current Nepal setup and has put on some good performances in the few games that he has played. Jha is just 17 years of age at the moment and will be looking to make sure that he plays for his country for a long time, unlike the others on this list.

#4 Gurdeep Singh

Fourth on the list is Gurdeep Singh, an opening batter from Kenya who made his debut against Afghanistan in 2013 at the age of 15 years and 258 days. Surprisingly, that was his first and last game in the 50-over format.

Gurdeep had a terrible game as he was only able to make one run in the 23 deliveries that he faced. He has also represented Kenya in 10 T20Is.

#5 Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar, a batter from Canada, is fifth on this list, having made his debut at the age of 15 years and 273 days. Kumar, who made his debut in 2010 in a game against Afghanistan in Sharjah, has featured in 16 one-day internationals overall.

The last of those games came in 2014 when he played against the Netherlands at Mount Maunganui. He has also played 18 T20 Internationals for Canada.

