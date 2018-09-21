6 Cricketers who had stints in Bollywood

Twitter and the internet saw a recent uproar when the poster of Virat Kohli's new movie 'Trailer- The Movie' was released. There are no doubts that this will be a super hit among the masses.

But, this is not the first time Indian cricketers have tried their luck in Bollywood. Cricket and Bollywood are two of the most prominent domains that exist in India. Hence it is obvious that people would love it if a cricketer tried his way in Bollywood.

Here is a rundown of 5 cricketers who have acted in movies in Bollywood.

Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar, known for being one of the most successful batsmen in India, had his tryst with the movie industry when he acted in a Marathi movie 'Savli Premachi' in 1980 and later starring in a cameo role in 'Malamaal', in 1988. But he wasn't seen on the silver screen anymore.

Ajay Jadeja

After the match-fixing scandal in 2000 overshadowed his achievements and ruined his cricketing career, Ajay Jadeja tried his luck in Bollywood. He made his debut with a movie called 'Khel', starring Celina Jaitley, Sunil Shetty and Sunny Deol.

Even though the movie gained prominence because of its cast, it bombed at the box-office. He also starred in the 2009 movie, 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Saat'. However, his Bollywood career ended as well, and he now devotes his time to cricket analysis and commentary.

Vinod Kambli

Once known as Sachin Tendulkar's best friend, Vinod Kambli had a successful but short-lived cricket career. He tried his look with Bollywood with the movie 'Annarth', starring Sanjay Dutt and Sunil Shetty in 2002 but it was a disaster and tanked at the box office and he hasn't been seen in any other movie ever since.

