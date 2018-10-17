6 Greatest Test knocks by Indian batsmen in this millennium

Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman stitched many winning partnerships in Tests

India's Test cricket history is now stretched over 86 years when the team had played its first ever Test against England in 1932. India has come a long way since its inception in cricket and are currently the best Test team in the world.

It has been possible due to all the inspiring performances by all the Indian players over the years. India has been fortunate to have a rich resource of batting talent which never seems to stop.

The legacy that started with Vijay Merchant to Tiger Pataudi and from Sunil Gavaskar to Sachin Tendulkar and now Virat Kohli is carrying that batting supremacy.

In this period, the Indian players have played amazing knocks which have inspired many generations. The batsmen have played a huge role in taking the Indian cricket to a whole new level.

Let us find out these vital knocks post-2000 era which helped the Indian team become a dominant force in the longest version of the game:

#6 Virat Kohli 141 vs Australia

Virat Kohli has been the fulcrum of the current Indian middle order

Virat Kohli has been in incredible touch from the past 4-5 years and has shown great consistency with the bat. In the 2014 England tour, he had a miserable outing and questions were raised on his ability as a Test player.

In the 2014-15 Australian tour, Kohli answered his critics and had scored four centuries in the Test series. The knock of 141 in the second inning of the first Test was the turning point in his career and was one of the best innings Down Under.

India needed 364 runs with a required rate of almost above four on the fifth-day track. It seemed that the team would go for the draw but Kohli, the stand-in skipper, had different ideas and went for the win. With Murali Vijay and Kohli were scoring runs easily, it seemed they would pull a miraculous chase but eventually lost the match by 48 runs.

Kohli's valiant century during the chase was one of the defining knocks in Tests as it created a chance to win this Test from an impossible situation and made a belief in the Indian team are here to compete and most importantly to win.

