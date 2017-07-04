6 Indian players who have 100% win record as captain

The list includes players who have a 100% record as captain in a particular format.

04 Jul 2017

Virat Kohli is the current Indian captain across all formats but he was India’s 32nd Test captain, 22nd ODI captain and the fifth T20I captain. Despite his impressive start to captaincy, the right-hander doesn’t feature on this list, partly because few full-time captains can maintain a good start and remain unbeaten for a long period of time.

However, India have had 33 Test captains, 23 captains in ODIs, five in T20Is and some of them have a 100% record. All of them have been stand-in captains or temporary skippers and none of the players that feature on this list has captained India in more than 10 matches.

However, every one of them has a 100 % win record in at least one format in which they have been captain.

#6 Anil Kumble (ODI)

Anil Kumble is fondly remembered for not only being India's leading wicket-taker across all formats, and the only Indian to pick up all 10 wickets in an innings but also for his incredible spirit. One thing that many might not know is that he is one of only three Indian captains to have a 100% win record in ODIs.

His tenure as a Test captain is well-documented. The 14 Tests that he captained between 2007 and 2008 yielded three wins, five draws and six losses but he also stood in as captain for a solitary ODI in 2002, which India won.

In the third ODI between India and England at Chennai, Sourav Ganguly didn't take part so Kumble took over as captain of the side. On the back of some tidy bowling by the spin duo of Kumble and Harbhajan coupled with Ajit Agarkar's four-wicket haul, England were bowled out for 217 in 48 overs.

Both of India's openers, Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar, scored fifties and India won the game by four wickets with 20 balls to spare. That, however, was to be Kumble's only game as ODI captain and he would have to wait five more years to captain his country again, but this time in the longest format.