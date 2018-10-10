×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

6 lucky cricketers who got their break when others missed out due to Injuries

Prasad Mandati
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
631   //    10 Oct 2018, 00:36 IST

Someone's loss is someone else's gain
Someone's loss is someone else's gain

In sports, along with skill, luck also plays a major role in determining an athlete's career graph. Over the years, there have been a number of cricketers who have had their fair share of luck to get a place in the team. But many of them couldn't utilize their chances and were soon sacked from the team owing to their poor performances.

And then there is another category of players in cricket, who got their windfall when other players missed out due to injuries. These players have made the most of those opportunities to consolidate their position in the team. So, let us now take a look at 6 such famous cricketers who actually got a push in their career when they took someone else's place in the team.

#6 Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara

During the first Test of 2010/11 Border-Gavaskar trophy at Mohali, VVS Laxman suffered a sore back while playing a match-winning knock against Australia. In his absence, Cheteshwar Pujara received his maiden Test cap. Batting at number 5 in the first innings, Pujara failed to impress. But in the second innings, the Saurashtra batsman was promoted up the order to bat at number 3. Justifying his skipper's decision, Pujara scored a match-defining knock of 72 off 89 balls while chasing 207.

After Rahul Dravid's retirement in 2012, Pujara made number 3 his own by giving numerous match-defining knocks. Now the 30-year-old is one of the vital cogs of Virat Kohli's Test team.

#5 Andrew Strauss

Andrew Strauss
Andrew Strauss

During the 2000-01 season, the English opener Marcus Trescothick was performing extraordinarily for his team but he was not getting any support from the other openers to complement his form. The arrival of Michael Vaughan put a check to that long-lasting wait.

However, prior to their first Test against New Zealand at Lords in 2004, Vaughan injured himself in the nets. In the absence of Vaughan, Andrew Strauss made his debut. The 41-year-old grabbed the opportunity with both hands to hit a century on his debut. Later he went on to become one of the most successful captains of England.

Representing England in 100 Tests and 127 ODIs, the southpaw scored in excess of 12000 runs with the help of 27 centuries in both formats combined.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Team India Australia Cricket Team Virat Kohli Vivian Richards Greatest Cricketers of All Time
Prasad Mandati
ANALYST
A cricket aficionado and an ardent fan of Virat Kohli .............. Enough said!!
6 Cricketers who had stints in Bollywood
RELATED STORY
Down Memory Lane: When Kuldeep Yadav's hat-trick rattled...
RELATED STORY
7 instances of epic sledging in cricket
RELATED STORY
3 Indians Who Could Have Hacked Their Way Into The...
RELATED STORY
Indian cricketers who have won the Rajiv Gandhi Khel...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 batsmen in world cricket right now
RELATED STORY
Ricky Ponting has doubts on India this summer
RELATED STORY
5 of India's biggest wins in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
4 Indian stalwarts who owe their careers to Sourav Ganguly
RELATED STORY
10 Of the fastest runners in world cricket right now
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us