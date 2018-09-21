6 Most insane things which happened in the cricketing world recently

Jeevitesh Sinha FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 513 // 21 Sep 2018, 13:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Enter caption

There is always something extraordinary happening in the cricketing world including several rumours which get the fans talking, some heroic efforts and few upsets.

This article focuses on some of the extraordinary news, rumours and everything insane that's happened in the cricketing world recently.

#1 A new format

Gloucestershire v Durham NatWest T20 Blast

The trials for a new format 'The Hundred' were conducted a few days back in England. There were two trial games played on Monday this week.

The format saw the teams bowl 20 sets of five-ball "overs", with 10 bowled from one end. Each bowler could bowl a maximum of 20 balls in an innings and had the option of bowling 10 in-a-row even if they had to change ends halfway through.

This format has been designed to expand Cricket in the world and to shorten the length of a match as well. Though it has been criticised by many experts, quite a few are approaching it with an open mind.

#2 One handed batsman

Bangladesh v India - ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final

Have you ever seen anyone bat with just one hand? Well, in the first match of Asia Cup 2018, we saw exactly that.

It all started when Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh opener, was hit on the wrist by a short ball from Suranga Lakmal in the second over of the match. He left the field for hospital where he underwent a scan and when he returned with a sling on his injured hand, his Asia Cup campaign was thought to be over.

But the opener stunned all by striding out to bat after Bangladesh lost their ninth wicket for 229 runs.

Tamim was hailed as national hero after he returned to bat with his injured hand for the final wicket during Bangladesh's 137-run win in Saturday's opening match against Sri Lanka.

#3 Rohit Sharma unfollowed Virat Kohli

Bangladesh v India - ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final

There's some kind of rift going on between the captain and vice captain of Indian limited over side of the recent reports are anything to go by.

Rohit Sharma has apparently unfollowed Virat Kohli on social media sites like Instagram and Twitter.

The Indian openers performed inconsistently to say the least in the test series against England and it is said that Rohit Sharma wanted an opportunity as an opener in the test side but he wasn't selected in the squad which resulted in him unfollowing the Indian captain on these social sites.

1 / 2 NEXT