Cricket World Cup 2019: 6 players who will be key to India's success

India's fortunes in the World Cup will heavily rely on these players.

The all-important quadrennial Cricket World Cup is less than a year away and the fans' excitement has reached fever pitch. The 12th edition of the tournament is scheduled to take place from 30 May to 14 July 2019 in England and Wales.

The competition will get underway with a total of 10 teams competing for the coveted trophy. Going into the tournament, the 2011 World Cup champions, India, are being tipped as one of the favorites to clinch the World Cup title.

The 2015 World Cup ended on a rather disappointing note for the Men in Blue as they were ruled out of the contest in the semi-finals stage in the wake of a 95-run hammering at the hands of Australia.

Consequently, Team India will aspire to patch up their record in the forthcoming World Cup.

On that note, let us take a look at the 6 consequential players who will determine India's fate in the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

#6 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has risen to fame of late as he is now a guaranteed starter for the Indian Cricket Team. The 28-year-old is arguably the most complete Indian bowler across all conditions and formats as of now.

In the English conditions, Kumar proved his worth in the 2014 series versus England in which he was named the Man of the Series. Bhuvi emerged as the highest wicket-taker in that series and etched his name on the Lord’s honors board as a result.

He was also quite handy with the bat as he registered three fifties in the tour, becoming the first Indian number 9 to do so.

In the 2015 World Cup, Bhuvi failed to make any exceptional contributions due to his injury issues. He only featured in one match against the United Arab Emirates, which he ended with a tally of 1/19.

In the coming World Cup, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be of immense importance for Virat Kohli's side as he is expected to give some serious dents to the opponents, in tandem with Jasprit Bumrah.