5 biggest coincidences in cricket history

Cricket is the game of uncertainty. You never know what strange or bizarre things might happen in the next match. This game is so much unpredictable, over the many years we have experienced some freaking, as well as amazing coincidences in the history of cricket

Let’s have a look at six such unbelievable coincidences in cricket history.

Suresh Raina and May 2

Suresh Raina is the 1st Indian to score a century in all the formats

Suresh Raina is one of the best T20 players India has ever produced. He has been consistent in the shorter former from the beginning of his career. On 2 may 2010, he became first Indian to score a century in T20 international during his 101 off just 60 balls, hitting nine fours and five sixes against South Africa in a WT20 match. India ended up on 186 and won the match by 14 runs,

Three years later exactly on the same day, Suresh Raina went to score his first IPL century. He scored 100 off 53 deliveries, hitting 7 fours and 6 sixes. Incidentally, CSK also made exactly 186 and won the match by 15 runs.

Shavir Tarapore - The luckiest umpire

Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for most runs in ODIs and Tests

Sachin Tendulkar, One of the greatest batsman of all time, played many memorable knocks during his 24-year long career. We all know Tendulkar’s top three highest ODI scores are 175,186* and 200 against Australia, New Zealand and South Africa respectively but we might not be aware of the fact that there’s one common factor in all three matches.

An Indian Umpire Shavir Tarapore was umpiring in all three matches. Now that’s some luck to witness all three brilliant knocks.

Same bowling figure for both Greig brothers on debut

Former England captain Tony Greig took 4/53 in the second innings on his debut Test, against Australia in 1972 and his team won by 89 runs. 10 years later, his younger brother Ian Greig made his Test debut, against Pakistan. He also took 4/53 in the first innings and England won the match by 114 runs. Sadly, his younger brother played only 1 more Test after that.

Results in Asia cup 2004

During the 2004 Asia cup, three of the first four matches ended with identical margin. The opening day, Bangladesh beat Hong Kong by 116 runs and India beat UAE by 116 runs. The result of the third match was different as Pakistan won by 76 runs. But, in the fourth match, Sri Lanka scored 239 runs and later bowled out UAE for 123 runs to win the match by exactly 116 runs again.

Identical numbers between siblings

In the 1978 First class season, former England cricketer David Steele scored 1182 runs in 31 completed innings and finished with an average 38.12. His younger brother John also scored exactly 1182 runs in 31 completed innings, to finish at an average of 38.12.

A similar stats, not brothers, occurred in 2010 when both Simon Katich and his teammate Michael Hussey had exactly 3981 runs in their first 52 Tests.