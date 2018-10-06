×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

7 instances of epic sledging in cricket

Aakash Hari
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
386   //    06 Oct 2018, 10:26 IST

<p>

Cricket is a game fueled by passion, which means that a lot of time, cricketers are so involved in the game that they often take digs at their opponents which makes us question the term 'Gentlemen's Game'.

Sledging is mostly carried out to weaken the opposition's concentration by intimidating them verbally and trying to get under their skin. Australians are infamous for their sledging techniques, that turned out to be controversial, more often than not.

There are have been numerous instances of sledging through the ages and here is a list of 5 of the most epic instances of sledging in the game.


1. Shane Warne and Daryll Cullinan

2016 World Cup of Golf - Previews

South African batsman Daryll Cullinan was known for struggling against the bowling of the legendary Shane Warne. The two hadn't played against each other for quite a while and when they finally did, Warne, being the typical Australian, said: "I've been waiting two years for another chance at you..." (To humiliate him)

Daryll quickly replied with a zinger: "Looks like you spent it eating!"


1 / 7 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Team India Australia Cricket Sachin Tendulkar Glenn McGrath Greatest Cricketers of All Time Leisure Reading
Aakash Hari
CONTRIBUTOR
Show me the money!
5 greatest wicketkeeper-batsmen of all time
RELATED STORY
Will the return of Smith and Warner favor Australia’s...
RELATED STORY
3 teams who can defeat India at the ICC World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
Top 5 must-read biographies for cricket fans 
RELATED STORY
Top 10 most prolific left handed openers in ODI cricket
RELATED STORY
3 key factors for India to win the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top 10 fastest bowlers in the world
RELATED STORY
India's predicted bowling combination for the World Cup
RELATED STORY
4 Indian stalwarts who owe their careers to Sourav Ganguly
RELATED STORY
Is Virat Kohli greater than Sir Don Bradman?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us