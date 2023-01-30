7 Indian players who debuted before Murali Vijay and are yet to retire

Murali Vijay recently announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket on Monday, January 30. The opening batter represented India across all formats during his career, but his last appearance at the international level came way back in 2018.

Shedding some light on his numbers in international cricket, Vijay played 61 Test matches, 17 ODIs, and nine T20Is for the Indian team. He aggregated 3,982 runs in Tests, 339 runs in ODIs, and 169 runs in T20I cricket. Vijay made his Test debut in 2008 against Australia. His ODI and T20I debuts took place in 2010.

A majority of the Indian players who started their careers before Murali Vijay have already retired, but here are seven players who are yet to hang up their boots.

Amit Mishra made his ODI debut for India way back in 2003, seven years before Murali Vijay's first ODI game. Interestingly, Mishra's T20I and Test debuts took place in the same year as Vijay's.

The veteran Indian leg-spinner has not played international cricket since 2017, but he has not given up on his dream of making a comeback.

#2 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli made his ODI debut in 2008, two years before Murali Vijay. Kohli has been one of the most successful cricketers in Indian sports history.

He had a lengthy captaincy stint as well, where he led the nation to some historic wins. Fans should note that Vijay played the last Test of his career under Virat's captaincy.

#3 Rohit Sharma

Mumbai-born Rohit Sharma made his T20I debut in 2007, three years before Murali Vijay. Rohit was inconsistent in the initial phase of his career, but he gradually emerged as a match-winner for the Men in Blue.

Sharma is currently India's skipper in all three formats. He will likely lead India in the 2023 World Cup.

#4 Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja was Murali Vijay's teammate at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Jadeja made his ODI and T20I debuts a year before Vijay.

The spin-bowling all-rounder has proven to be an asset for Indian cricket. He recently made his return to competitive cricket after a long injury break, representing Saurashtra in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

#5 Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik was Vijay's opening partner in the latter's ODI debut against South Africa in 2010. Karthik has witnessed many ups and downs in his career, which started in 2004.

The veteran wicketkeeper-batter made a comeback to the Indian team during the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. However, the selectors dropped him from the T20I squad recently.

#6 Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma made his debut in all three formats of international cricket before Murali Vijay. Sharma's first international appearance came in a Test against Bangladesh in May 2007.

He was the backbone of the Indian pace attack for many years. The selectors dropped him from the Test squad last year, but he has been playing first-class cricket with the aim of making a comeback.

#7 Piyush Chawla

Piyush Chawla made his Test debut back in 2006. The senior Indian leg-spinner has been in and out of the Indian team. He has not played a match for India since 2012, but like Amit Mishra, Chawla has not given up.

The leg-spinner regularly plays domestic cricket for Gujarat. He will also make a comeback in the IPL this year, playing for the Mumbai Indians.

