7 players featuring in the 2023 World Cup who were part of the 2011 edition as well

The 2023 edition of the ICC Men’s World Cup will be held in India from October 5 to November 19. The teams are currently featuring in some warm-up games ahead of the main tournament, which will begin with a match between 2019 finalists England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India had hosted the ODI World Cup for the first time in 1987, with Pakistan as co-hosts. Sri Lanka joined Pakistan as co-hosts for the 1996 edition, which was held majorly in India. The last time that the ODI World Cup was played in India was in 2011 when the Men in Blue became the first team to lift the trophy at home. India co-hosted the edition with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

The 2023 World Cup will mark the first instance of India hosting the competition solely. A few players who were part of the 2011 World Cup will feature in this year’s edition as well.

Who are they? Let's take a look.

#1 Virat Kohli - India

(Left) Virat Kohli during the 2011 World Cup; (Right) the batter during the 2023 ODI series against Australia. (Pics: Getty Images & AP)

Senior India batted Virat Kohli was part of the Indian side that lifted the World Cup in 2011 under MS Dhoni. Kohli played nine matches during the edition, scoring 282 runs at an average of 35.25 and a strike rate of 82.21 with the aid of one hundred and one half-century.

The right-handed batter struck 100* off 83 balls against Bangladesh in Mirpur. Against West Indies in Chennai, he contributed 59 off 76 balls.

Kohli also scored a vital 35 in the final against Sri Lanka after India had lost Virender Sehwag (0) and Sachin Tendulkar (18) while chasing 275.

#2 Ravichandran Ashwin - India

(Left) Ravichandran Ashwin during the 2011 World Cup and (right) during the 2023 ODI series against Australia. (Pic: Getty Images & AP)

Seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was not part of the initial World Cup 2023 squad that was announced by India. However, he replaced Axar Patel in the 15-man squad after the all-rounder failed to recover from a left quadriceps strain that he picked up during the Asia Cup.

Ashwin thus became the second Indian player in the present World Cup squad who was also part of the triumphant 2011 team. The off-spinner played only two matches in the 2011 World Cup, claiming four wickets at an average of 23.25 and an economy rate of 4.65.

He took 2/41 in the group match against West Indies in Chennai and 2/52 in the quarter-final against Australia in Mohali. His victims were Shane Watson and Ricky Ponting.

#3 Steve Smith - Australia

(Left) Steve Smith in 2023 and (right) during the 2011 World Cup (Pic: AP & Getty Images)

Australia’s run machine Steve Smith played six matches in the 2011 World Cup in India. He batted in three innings, scoring 53 runs with a best of 25 against Pakistan in Colombo. In the other two games that he batted, he registered scores of 11 against Zimbabwe in Ahmedabad and 17* versus Kenya in Bengaluru.

While the numbers look underwhelming, they are actually misleading. That was a time when Smith was yet to establish himself as a batter in the Australian team. He, in fact, batted at No. 7 and was viewed as a leg-spinner who could contribute with the bat. Things have, of course, drastically changed since then.

#4 Kane Williamson - New Zealand

Kane Williamson (left) during the 2011 World Cup and (right) during the 2023 World Cup warm-up match against Pakistan (Pic: Getty Images & AP)

Current New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, like Kohli and Smith, was looking to establish his credentials at the international level when the 2011 World Cup was held. He played four matches in the edition, scoring 99 runs and remaining unbeaten twice.

Batting at No. 6, Williamson scored 34* off 27 balls against Canada in a group match in Mumbai. After being dismissed for 5 against Sri Lanka, he registered his highest score in the edition against South Africa in the quarter-final in Mirpur, contributing 38* off 41 balls.

Williamson was out for 22 in the semis against Sri Lanka in Colombo, which the Kiwis lost by five wickets.

#5 Shakib Al Hasan - Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan (left)appeals for a wicket during the 2011 World Cup. (Pic: Getty Images)

Current Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan played six matches in the 2011 World Cup. The ace all-rounder scored 142 runs with the bat at an average of 23.66 and claimed eight wickets with his left-arm spin, averaging 27.87.

Shakib’s best with the bat in the tournament came against India in Mirpur as he scored 55 off 50 balls. He contributed 32 in the win over England in Chattogram and 30 versus South Africa in Mirpur.

On the bowling front, he claimed two wickets each against Ireland, England, and South Africa.

#6 Mushfiqur Rahim - Bangladesh

Mushfiqur Rahim hits the winning runs during the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup Group B match against the Netherlands. (Pic: Getty Images)

Bangladesh’s veteran keeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim also featured in the 2011 World Cup. He played six matches and scored 81 runs at an average of 16.20. The right-handed batter scored 25 off 30 against India in Mirpur.

His best score in the 2011 World Cup came against Ireland in Mirpur as he contributed 36 off 66 balls. Mushfiqur struggled thereafter registering scores of 0 against West Indies, 6 against England, 11* against Netherlands, and 3 against South Africa.

Behind the wickets, Mushfiqur took three catches and pulled off four stumpings.

#7 Mahmudullah - Bangladesh

Mahmudullah celebrates Bangladesh’s famous win over England during the 2011 World Cup. (Pic: Getty Images)

Another senior Bangladesh cricketer, Mahmudullah was also part of the team’s 2011 World Cup campaign. He played four matches in the edition, scoring 32 runs at an average of 16 and claiming three wickets with his off-spin.

Mahmudullah was dismissed for 6 against India in Mirpur. He chipped in with 21* off 42 balls in the famous win over England in Chattogram and was out for 5 against South Africa. He did not bat in the game against the Netherlands.