7 World Cup records that may never be broken

Hariprashad RK FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 135 // 14 Oct 2018, 16:20 IST

ICC ODI Cricket World Cup - A multi-nation tournament which helps an ODI team achieve ultimate glory. Held once in every 4 years, it is the mother of all events held in world cricket.

The first World Cup was held in England (1975) owing to their disciplined organizing ability of such a big tournament. Since then, the tournament has been played 11 times in 15 different countries, with the 12th edition scheduled to be hosted by England in 2019.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 - 8 months to go

The World Cup has been a great platform for many legendary cricketers to showcase their world-class performances. As a result, many unique records have been created and broken in each and every edition.

But, there are 7 records created in a World Cup which may never be broken or have the least possibility of getting surpassed in the upcoming editions. Let us have a look.

#7 Most runs and most 50+ scores - Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin was one of the most consistent performers in World Cups

Sachin Tendulkar was one of the prolific run scorers in World Cups. In 44 innings, Sachin has notched up 2278 runs at a staggering average of 56.95, making him one of the consistent performers in big stages.

With 6 centuries and 15 fifties, Sachin has the most 50+ scores (21) in World Cup history. With Martin Guptill being the closest one with most runs (809) in the current players' list, Sachin's record is bound to be on top for many more World Cups.

#6 Winners in 2 both 60 overs and 50 overs editions - India

MS Dhoni after 2011 ICC World Cup triumph

Many in the cricket fraternity are unaware that India is the only team to win the World Cup in two different formats (60 and 50 overs format).

Back in 1983, India won their first World Cup against the West Indies which was the last 60 overs format in a World Cup. Since 1987, all the other editions have followed the 50-over format.

The Indian team won their 2nd ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011, making them the only team to win it in 2 different formats. The 2011 triumph also helped India to become the first host-team to win a World Cup.

#5 Most wickets off consecutive balls- Lasith Malinga

ICC Cricket World Cup Super Eights - South Africa v Sri Lanka

Lasith Malinga, with his slingy action, has been the death-overs specialist for over a decade in world cricket.

Malinga created a unique record against South Africa in ICC Cricket World Cup, 2007. Playing in a nail-biting Super-Eights match, South Africa was cruising through on a paltry chase of 209 until it got tricky after Malinga's breath-taking death overs spell.

In the last 2 balls of the 45th over and first 2 balls of the 47th over, Malinga picked up the wickets of Pollock, Hall, Kallis and Ntini, making it 4 wickets in 4 consecutive deliveries. Though his efforts went in vain, the record continues to be unconquered till now.

