8 fastest batsmen to reach 25 centuries in Tests

Virat Kohli is the new entrant to this list

Test cricket, as the name suggests is by far the most testing format in the game of cricket. All the batsmen have a desired dream to play at the international level and perform for their respective nations but they want to excel in this format.

Test cricket has a long history attached with it and a number of masters of the sport took centre stage across different eras of the game and managed to imbibe their names into the history books forever. They completely transformed the way the game is played and motivated the coming generations.

A Batsman is often defined on the number of hundreds he has scored in his career. It shows his longevity in the game of cricket.

Also, if the career is long, one might tend to get more opportunities at scoring centuries. Many of the players would have had a dream to score just an elusive hundred like how a five or ten-wicket haul is a dream for any bowler.

While scoring Test hundred is no mean achievement, there have been several greats of the game who have done it as many as 25 times or beyond. Some of them were pretty quick to reach the milestone and thus we take a look at the eight fastest batsmen to do so in the history of Test Cricket.

#8 Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting took just 156 innings.

Australia’s most successful captain, and one of the most prolific batsmen of the modern era, Ricky Ponting, completed this feat in 156 innings which makes him the eighth fastest to do so.

He led a ruthless Aussie side to the pinnacle of the game and it stood there for a long time. He himself led right from the front and was never shy to give the opposition a piece of his mind.

He made 41 Test hundreds which makes him third in the list most centuries scored by a player of all time. He scored a massive 13,378 Test runs in his illustrious career.

