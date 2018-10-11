×
8 instances where India scored 600 runs in an innings under Virat Kohli's captaincy in Tests

Vinay Chhabria
Top 5 / Top 10
610   //    11 Oct 2018, 13:14 IST

Virat Kohli has played a huge role in the evolution of the Indian Test Team
The Indian Test team has been on a roll ever since Virat Kohli took over its reins. The Indian batsmen have always piled up a huge amount of runs in the home seasons. In the last 3 home seasons, India has amassed at least one 600+ score in a Test series. They even crossed the 700 run-mark against England at Chennai. 8 times in total has the Indian team been able to score 600 or more runs in an innings under his leadership..

Recently, in the Rajkot Test against Windies, the Indian batsmen destroyed the opposition bowlers in the first innings to put up 649 on the board. The other teams against whom India scored 600 include Sri Lanka (3), Bangladesh (1), Australia (1) & England (2).

Here’s a summary of all those 8 instances.

#8 649/9d, India vs Windies, Rajkot, 2018


Debutante Prithvi Shaw outclassed the WI bowling attack
With skipper Jason Holder ruled out due to an ankle injury, the Windies bowling attack surrendered to Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja. Teenager Prithvi Shaw brought up his maiden Test century in his first ever international match. Not only did he score his 134 at a quick rate but he also stitched a wonderful partnership with Pujara (86) for the 2nd wicket after India lost KL Rahul early.

After Shaw and Pujara’s departure, it was Virat Kohli’s turn to score a century (139) as along with Ajinkya Rahane (41); he took the team total past 300. Roston Chase dismissed Rahane which allowed explosive Rishabh Pant to unleash himself. The 20-year-old Delhiite smashed the inexperienced bowlers for a quick-fire 92 off just 84 balls.

Local boy Ravindra Jadeja too brought up his first ever Test century as India declared the innings at 649/9 after batting for almost 150 overs.

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Ajinkya Rahane Highest Test Scores Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Test cricket
