8 things you did not know about MS Dhoni

One of the most loved cricketers of all time, one of the greatest cricket captains that India has ever had, our very own Captain Cool - MS Dhoni has a lot more than meets the eye. From being a simple lad from Ranchi who'd been conditioned to believe that the job of a railway ticket-checker was the most glory he'd ever achieve in his life to bringing the ICC World Cup home, MSD has done it all!

A tell-all biopic was made on the phenomenal man in 2016 that helped us understand Mahi and his journey a little better. But there still remain bits and pieces of trivia about our favourite player that very few people are aware of. Here are 8 things you did not know about MS Dhoni:

8. MSD is an ardent dog lover

Captain Cool harbours an undying love for dogs

MS Dhoni is another addition to the long list of dog lovers. To be fair, who doesn't love dogs, right? Back in 2013, he adopted a stray pup from the Hope and Animal Trust Ranchi, whose image he tweeted. MSD ended up giving the sweet pup two names: Leah in English and Liya in Hindi!

Dhoni has frequently been found petting guard dogs at the stadiums and his wife, Sakshi Dhoni shares the same love for the canines. The couple are known to adopt street dogs. Earlier in 2018, he posted a cute video of taking a morning walk with his pack of dogs and also named Sam to be his favourite pet among the lot.