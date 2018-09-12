9 Reasons why India lost the Test series

Jeevitesh Sinha FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 583 // 12 Sep 2018, 16:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Five

As Virat Kohli and Joe Root rightly said in the post-match presentation and press conference, this series has been a great advertisement of Test cricket. Kohli even went on to term this as a "revival of Test cricket".

The scoreline does say 4-1 to England but the series has been tightly contested. Players from both the teams have played with passion and made this series remarkable. The series has been a memorable one for England with Anderson going past Glenn McGrath and a true legend in the form of Cook retiring from the game but unfortunately for India, it has been another match and another series of what could've been.

Make no mistake about it, India has fought valiantly throughout, until the last session of this last Test match. Even when India was 1-3 down in the series and 5 wickets away from another defeat, Rahul and Pant rattled England with their centuries. In the end though, it went England's way, which unfortunately for India, is the only thing that matters. So here are the 9 reasons why India lost the test series.

#1 Team selection

England & India Net Sessions

Right from the start of the series, selecting the right and balanced playing 11 was a problem for the Indian team. Not having Cheteshwar Pujara at Edgbaston, selecting Kuldeep Yadav as an extra spinner when the situation demanded an extra seamer at Lord's, selecting

Ashwin who was clearly not 100% fit at Southampton and persisting with Hardik Pandya as an all-rounder despite him not being able to make an impact. All of these selection anomalies affected their chances of winning.

1 / 5 NEXT