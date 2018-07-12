A massive opportunity for these players

When India face England for the ODIs, the preparation for 2019 World Cup would obviously be at the back of minds. For players who haven’t been a regular member of the squad and for youngsters, this ODI series could be a big opportunity to try and get themselves noticed in the realm of International Cricket. Indian Team looks in fine balance presently with relatively fewer areas of concern.

However, the team combination is one of the few issues that might bother the skipper. It is crucial in this context, that players who get the opportunity in this series try and do justice to their place in the playing XI. Here are few players for whom the stage is set in this series, they just need to come out and put up a good performance.

The Karnataka batsman has been in phenomenal form lately

The Karnataka batsman has knocked the door to get his chance in the team. He has been in scarcely believable form this season and he would like to continue with his form in this limited overs series to try and be a regular member in all the three formats. Rahul has shown that he has the grit to bat at any number that the team needs him to bat at, but prefers to bat at the top order. Although it could be a massive move to play him at No. 3, it could be a gamble worth taking in this 50 overs series against the England team.