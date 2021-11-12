"A perfect example of how to chase in cricket" - Kamran Akmal on Australia's T20 World Cup semi-final win over Pakistan

Former Pakistan wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal has heaped praise on the Australian batters who pulled off a remarkable chase against the Men in Green in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup on Thursday.

Despite losing captain Aaron Finch off the third delivery of the innings, Australia continued to score runs freely. David Warner and Mitchell Marsh set the tone for their side with some attacking strokeplay early on.

Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade added the finishing touches to Australia's innings as they helped successfully chase down the target of 177 inside 19 overs.

Kamral Akmal, reviewing the tightly-contested encounter on YouTube, lauded Australia for the mental strength they showed throughout the run-chase.

"What fantastic cricket Australia have played," Akmal said. "They showed how mentally strong they are, a perfect example on how to carry a game and how to chase in cricket. Stoinis and Wade must be praised. How wonderfully Warner batted from the start, he did not let the pressure set in. The partnership between Warner and Marsh was crucial as well."

David Warner top-scored for his team with 49 runs from 30 deliveries. Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade also reached the 40-run mark with blistering hitting late on.

"Pakistan panicked against Australia" - Kamran Akmal

Pakistan v Australia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Semi-Final 2021

Kamran Akmal, who played 58 T20Is for Pakistan, opined that the Men in Green panicked against Australia in the closing stages of the semi-final at the Dubai International Stadium. Akmal also claimed the Pakistani bowlers lacked a sense of "courage."

"It was unfortunate that Pakistan did not win today. They played some really good cricket in this World Cup but unfortunately they could not qualify even with the big total. How they batted and bowled in previous matches that factor was missing today. They looked panicked. They should've defended this total. Courage was missing from their bowling."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Australia will face New Zealand in the final of the T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Edited by Arvind Sriram