A shortened version of Ranji Trophy might still take place, feels Arun Lal

Former India cricketer and coach of Bengal Ranji Team, Arun Lal is hopeful of the return of the Ranji Trophy this season once cricket resumes in the country.

In a live chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda's Facebook page, Lal expressed his love for 'India's premier domestic tournament' and hoped that we might see a shortened version of the format this season.

Lal stated that the domestic tournament can return with quite a few changes and the players and teams will have to be equally smart to adjust to it as soon as possible.

"I think it [Ranji Trophy] will happen. Maybe a shortened version... Some adjustments may have to be made. I am hopeful that Ranji Trophy, which is our premier tournament, will happen. IPL is an essential tournament in terms of the visibility and the interests it generates."

Arun Lal led Bengal to the Ranji final

Arun Lal took Bengal to the final of the Ranji Trophy in the 2019-20 season where they were beaten by Saurashtra based on 44-run first-innings lead. A cancer survivor, Lal's tough attitude towards the game has helped Bengal become one of the leading domestic sides in the country.

Ishan Porel (C) was one of the chief architects of Bengal's Ranji Trophy win against Karnataka in the semi-finals (PC: Twitter)

However, because of the novel coronavirus-induced lockdown, all forms of cricket has come to a standstill. The former national player took this opportunity to explain how badly he is missing the sport and especially, the Ranji Trophy, to which he is attached.

"...But I am extremely attached to the Ranji Trophy, and that has to happen."

Arun Lal's coaching acumen helped Bengal reach the Ranji Trophy final after 13 long years. Their sweetest victory came against Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare champions, Karnataka in the semi-finals.

Arun Lal won the tournament 30 years back as a player. He went to represent India in 16 Tests and 13 ODIs between 1982 to 1989.