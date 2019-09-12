×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

A tale of two comebacks: Smith and Warner have had contrasting fortunes in the Ashes

Srisreshtan
ANALYST
Feature
29   //    12 Sep 2019, 14:37 IST

Steve Smith and David Warner
Steve Smith and David Warner

Going into the fifth and the final Test between Australia and England, fans all over the world would be keenly observing the performance of two Australian cricketers – Steve Smith and David Warner.

After having brought disrepute to the game through Sandpaper Gate, Warner and Smith were keen on making amends in their comeback. The only way to put their horrendous mistake in the shadows was by making their bat talk. But while Smith has managed to do that brilliantly, it has been a sorry state of affairs for Warner.

Smith has shown that a comeback can be more memorable and greater than a setback. Whenever he takes guard, one can see the sparkle in his eyes that shows the hunger to perform well.

His batting may not ooze class. He shuffles across the stumps, plays unorthodox shots and looks fidgety at the crease. But his resilience, grit and perseverance take him miles ahead of the others.

Steve Smith in action during the 4th Test
Steve Smith in action during the 4th Test

"Complicated and organized mindset is what sets Steve Smith apart," as rightly said by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

Already possessing a Bradman-esque average of 94.65 in the first innings of Tests since 2014, Smith's numbers have grown manifold in this year’s Ashes. In five innings, Smith has scored a staggering 671 at a stupendous average of 134.20 with three centuries and the lowest score of 82.

Though cricket is regarded as a team sport, Smith has single-handedly taken his team to the brink of winning the series. His performance has overshadowed the disappointing returns of his teammate and partner in crime Warner.

Out of eight innings in this series, Warner has managed to cross single digits only once (a scratchy 61 at Headingley). He aggregates just 79 and averages a paltry 9.88, indicating that he is finding it very difficult to find a rhythm.

Advertisement

The three consecutive ducks that Warner suffered against Stuart Broad pointed out a flaw in his technique.

David Warner has struggled big time in this Ashes series
David Warner has struggled big time in this Ashes series

Though he is woefully out of form and short of confidence, Warner would be the first to thank his comrade Smith. When the English crowd booed him, Smith stood up in defiance, thereby quelling the noise a little even for Warner. And the more the English bowlers sledged him, the more resolute he became.

While the cricketing fraternity would be expecting another stellar performance from Smith in the last Test, nothing can quite be predicted for Warner. But he would know deep down that time is running out to prove his worth and make it big.

So far the comeback story has been a fairytale for one player, and a complete failure for the other. Warner would be hoping he can change that in the last match of the series.

 

 

Tags:
Ashes 2019 Australia Cricket Team England Cricket David Warner Steve Smith
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia in England 2019
1st Test | Thu, 01 Aug
AUS 284/10 & 487/7
ENG 374/10 & 146/10
Australia won by 251 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
2nd Test | Wed, 14 Aug
ENG 258/10 & 258/5
AUS 250/10 & 154/6
Match Drawn
ENG VS AUS live score
3rd Test | Thu, 22 Aug
AUS 179/10 & 246/10
ENG 67/10 & 362/9
England won by 1 wicket
AUS VS ENG live score
4th Test | Wed, 04 Sep
AUS 497/8 & 186/6
ENG 301/10 & 197/10
Australia won by 185 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
5th Test | Today, 03:30 PM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Australia in England 2019
South Africa in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
Tri-Series in Bangladesh 2019
Australia Women in West Indies 2019
South Africa Women in India 2019
Sri Lanka Women in Australia 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Caribbean Premier League
Twenty20 Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Pentangular Series in Oman 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us