Aaqib Javed lashes out at PCB for recalling Mohammad Amir and not selecting Junaid Khan

Pakistan's former cricketer, Aaqib Javed has lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board for ignoring Junaid Khan and re-inducting Mohammad Amir into the team after he had made himself unavailable initially.

Mohammad Amir was recently included in the Pakistan squad for the tour of England as a replacement for Haris Rauf who had repeatedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Aaqib Javed is not amused with the decision and stated that PCB seem to favor Mohammad Amir for no apparent reason. The former fast bowler termed it as 'injustice' with Junaid Khan and said that Mohammad Amir has been largely ineffective since his comeback.

“PCB and the selection committee are fans of Mohammad Amir. He is always preferred for some reason. If you compare Junaid Khan’s performance with Amir, then Junaid is not behind but in fact better. Injustice has been done with Junaid and he has been ignored for no reason. PCB brought Amir back after that incident [spot-fixing ban] and since then he has given only one noteworthy performance, which was in the 2017 Champions Trophy final. Apart from that, Amir has always struggled since his comeback.”

There is no need to call Mohammad Amir when you have so many pacers in the squad: Aaqib Javed

Aaqib Javed further raised PCB's policy regarding the future of the national team, raising the point that there was no need to recall Mohammad Amir when the squad in England already has an abundance of pacers.

“I think he is already going for the Twenty20 International matches because he doesn’t play Tests. When you already have around 10 fast-bowlers in 29-member squad present in England, why do you need to call Amir? There is no clear policy regarding the future.”

Pakistan are scheduled to take part in a three-match Test series followed by three T20Is with the tour officially commencing on August 5.