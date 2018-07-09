Aaron Finch creates history, KL Rahul third in latest ICC T20I rankings

Finch became the first player to garner 900 points in T20Is

Australia's Aaron Finch became the No.1 ranked batsman in the latest ICC T20I rankings, released at the end of the India-England series, as well as the tri-nation series in Zimbabwe.

In the process, he became the first T20I player to accumulate 900 points.

Fakhar Zaman and KL Rahul occupied the second and third slot respectively; while Zaman powered Pakistan to the title win against Australia in the finals of the tri-series, Rahul scored a century in the first game of the series against England, his second in T20Is, helping India win the opening game.

Zaman's 46-ball 91 helped his side win their ninth series on the trot, catapulting him 44 places to reach the second spot.

Zimbabwe's Solomon Mire made a massive jump of 202 points, with scores of 94 and 63 in his side's last two games of the tri-series. Along with him, England's Jason Roy and Australia's D'Arcy Short achieved career-best rankings after the update.

Captain of the side, Finch notched up a new world record score of 172 against Zimbabwe in one of the games, bettering his previous record score of 156.

At No.3, KL Rahul became India's highest-ranked batsman, garnering 856 points. Virat Kohli dropped out of the top-10 and slid four places to be at the 12th spot. Rohit Sharma, who blasted a century in the decider against England, moved up by two places to seal the 11th spot.

Here are the complete rankings

BATTING

#1 Aaron Finch

#2 Fakhar Zaman

#3 KL Rahul

#4 Colin Munro

#5 Babar Azam

#6 Glenn Maxwell

#7 Evin Lewis

#8 Martin Guptill

#9 Alex Hales

#10 D'Arcy Short

BOWLING

#1 Rashid Khan

#2 Shadab Khan

#3 Ish Sodhi

#4 Yuzvendra Chahal

#5 Samuel Badree

#6 Mitchell Santner

#7 Andrew Tye

#8 Imran Tahir

#9 Adil Rashid

#10 Mohammad Nabi

ALL-ROUNDERS

#1 Glenn Maxwell

#2 Mohammad Nabi

#3 Shakib Al Hasan

#4 Jean-Paul Duminy

#5 Marlon Samuels