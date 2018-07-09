Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Aaron Finch creates history, KL Rahul third in latest ICC T20I rankings

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
News
5.77K   //    09 Jul 2018, 14:23 IST

Finch became the first player to garner 900 points in T20Is.
Finch became the first player to garner 900 points in T20Is

Australia's Aaron Finch became the No.1 ranked batsman in the latest ICC T20I rankings, released at the end of the India-England series, as well as the tri-nation series in Zimbabwe.

In the process, he became the first T20I player to accumulate 900 points.

Fakhar Zaman and KL Rahul occupied the second and third slot respectively; while Zaman powered Pakistan to the title win against Australia in the finals of the tri-series, Rahul scored a century in the first game of the series against England, his second in T20Is, helping India win the opening game.

Zaman's 46-ball 91 helped his side win their ninth series on the trot, catapulting him 44 places to reach the second spot.

Zimbabwe's Solomon Mire made a massive jump of 202 points, with scores of 94 and 63 in his side's last two games of the tri-series. Along with him, England's Jason Roy and Australia's D'Arcy Short achieved career-best rankings after the update.

Captain of the side, Finch notched up a new world record score of 172 against Zimbabwe in one of the games, bettering his previous record score of 156.

At No.3, KL Rahul became India's highest-ranked batsman, garnering 856 points. Virat Kohli dropped out of the top-10 and slid four places to be at the 12th spot. Rohit Sharma, who blasted a century in the decider against England, moved up by two places to seal the 11th spot.

Here are the complete rankings

BATTING

#1 Aaron Finch

#2 Fakhar Zaman

#3 KL Rahul

#4 Colin Munro

#5 Babar Azam

#6 Glenn Maxwell

#7 Evin Lewis

#8 Martin Guptill

#9 Alex Hales

#10 D'Arcy Short

BOWLING

#1 Rashid Khan

#2 Shadab Khan

#3 Ish Sodhi

#4 Yuzvendra Chahal

#5 Samuel Badree

#6 Mitchell Santner

#7 Andrew Tye

#8 Imran Tahir

#9 Adil Rashid

#10 Mohammad Nabi

ALL-ROUNDERS

#1 Glenn Maxwell

#2 Mohammad Nabi

#3 Shakib Al Hasan

#4 Jean-Paul Duminy

#5 Marlon Samuels

England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team KL Rahul Aaron Finch Leisure Reading
5 players who could break Aaron Finch's world record T20I...
RELATED STORY
What makes KL Rahul so special? 
RELATED STORY
5 Players who could break Aaron Finch's T20I world record...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, second T20I: Players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 1st T20I: Hits and Misses 
RELATED STORY
5 Instances when a Centurion in a T20I match didn't win...
RELATED STORY
Yadav, Rahul orchestrate convincing win over England in...
RELATED STORY
5 memorable India vs England T20I encounters
RELATED STORY
India vs England: Second T20I Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, second T20I: Hits and Misses
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st IT20 | Tue, 03 Jul
ENG 159/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 163/2 (18.2 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd IT20 | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd IT20 | Yesterday
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us