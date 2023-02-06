"Ab bol na" - Fans erupt as Venkatesh Prasad gives a befitting reply to Javed Miandad's 'go to hell' remark

Former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad has given a befitting reply to former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad for his controversial statement on Monday, February 6.

In his tweet post, the former Indian speedster referred to Pakistan as ‘hell’. Taking to Twitter, Prasad wrote:

“But they are refusing to go to hell.”

The statement came after Miandad told the Indian cricket team to 'go to hell' for not touring Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup.

Here's what Miandad said, as quoted by Geo TV:

“I have always been saying, if India doesn't want to come, we don't care. They can go to hell. We are getting our cricket. It's ICC's job to control such things, else there's no point of having a governing body. ICC should have one rule for every country. If such teams don't come, no matter how strong they are, you should remove them."

Indian fans were delighted with Venkatesh Prasad’s tweet. They took to the micro-blogging site to share their level of excitement.

Miandad’s remarks came in response to an emergency meeting by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) in Bahrain, which was attended by PCB chief Najam Sethi and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

As per Geo TV, the fate of the 2023 Asia Cup was discussed but no decision was made. The ACC will make a final decision on the ICC's continental event venue after a board meeting next month.

“So, Australia prepared unfair pitches against India?” – Venkatesh Prasad trolls Ian Healy

Venkatesh Prasad recently trolled former Australian cricketer Ian Healy for criticizing Indian pitches during Australia’s tour of India 2016-17.

He tweeted:

“So Australia prepared unfair pitches against India in 2018-19 and 2020-21 to lose both Test series at their home," said Venkatesh Prasad.

Earlier, Healy claimed that BCCI doesn’t prepare a fair track for the visitors. Speaking to SENQ Breakfast, he said:

“I think if they produce fair Indian wickets, that are good batting wickets, to start with, (that) probably spin and spin pretty consistently but spin a long way, late in the match we (Australia) win.”

He continued:

“I’m worried about (Mitchell) Starc and (Nathan) Lyon in the first Test if they’re unfair wickets which I’ve seen in the last series, where balls were jumping ridiculously and sliding down low from day one, I think India play those conditions better than us.”

Interestingly, Starc has been ruled out of the first Test due to a finger injury.

The much-awaited Border Gavaskar Trophy will start in Nagpur on February 9. The action will then shift to Delhi, Dharamsala and Ahmedabad for the remaining three Tests.

