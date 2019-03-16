AB de Villiers picks the four leading contenders for 2019 World Cup

BrokenCricket FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 247 // 16 Mar 2019, 18:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

AB de Villiers

What's the story:

Cricket's biggest carnival, the World Cup, is just a few months away. The experts and former cricketers have started picking their favorites to lift the World Cup. Earlier, Shane Warne had predicted that Australia would win the cricket's prestigious tournament yet again. Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers is the latest to join the prediction game. However, he has picked four teams that have a chance to win this year's World Cup.

In case you don't know..

The South African legend retired from all forms of cricket in late 2018. He led his team to the semi finals in the 2015 World Cup. Unfortunately, South Africa lost in a close encounter against New Zealand.

He ended his elite cricket career for South Africa without a World Cup medal. South Africa came close to winning the tournament in many World Cups, but lost in the knock outs. Also, they have never qualified for the finals.

The Details:

The 35 year old has backed four teams to win the upcoming World Cup. Surprisingly, he hasn't included his team in the list. He went with India and England as the clear favorites. Also, he said that with their past record, Australia would go all the way in the tournament. He also admitted that Pakistan had a chance as they had shown their potential to the world in the 2017 Champions Trophy. Here is what he said to Sport24:

“The Proteas are certainly in the running, but I won’t say they are the favourites to be honest with you”,

“India and England are looking strong, Australia have won five World Cups in the past and Pakistan claimed the Champions Trophy in the UK two years ago. Those four teams are probably the favorites, but the way the Proteas have been playing in the 50-over format of late has been encouraging”,

Advertisement

What's next:

Post retirement, he has been playing T20 leagues across the globe. We can see him in action for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Chennai Super Kings in the opening IPL game on March 23.