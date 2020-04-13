AB de Villiers' uncertainty over WT20 participation continues amidst coronavirus pandemic

AB de Villiers feels that a lot of things will change if the T20 World Cup is postponed.

He last played for SA in a Test match against Australia in March 2018 at Johannesburg.

Head Coach Mark Boucher and AB de Villiers

The cloud of uncertainty over the participation of AB de Villiers in the World T20 in Australia has darkened amidst the coronavirus outbreak. In an interview with Afrikaans-language Sunday newspaper Rapport, de Villiers opened up about his future with the national side, which might be determined over the next few months.

Not more than a month ago, the former South African captain was contemplating a return to the national side for the mega ICC event after his franchise outing with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

However, cricket has taken a backseat ever since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, this has made the chances of de Villiers' comeback murkier.

Ever since the appointment of Mark Boucher as the new South Africa head coach, de Villiers' return became more than just a theory, with their camaraderie well known among cricketing circles.

However, de Villiers recently spoke about the uncertainty prevailing across the world due to the outbreak of the deadly virus, and this has also put his future in doubt. He revealed that he was available for a T20 return to the national side at the moment, but wasn't sure about the same if the situation continues to remain stagnant.

"I can’t see six months into the future... “If the tournament is postponed to next year a whole lot of things will change. At the moment I feel available, but at the same time I don’t know how my body will see it and if I will be healthy at that time.”

AB de Villiers has scored a total of 20,014 international runs in 420 matches

He clarified that he was a person who played only when he thought he could give 100 per cent in the middle, and if the T20 WC was postponed to a later date, things would get tougher for him as he would have to prove his fitness level all over again to Boucher.

"If I am 100% as good as I want to be, then I will be available... But if I am not I won’t open myself up to that because I am not the type of person who does things at 80%. Then I have to do trials and show Bouchie (Boucher) I’m still good enough. They should choose me because I’m really better than the guy next to me. I’ve never been the type of person who felt I should get just what I wanted.”

Advertisement

De Villiers also stated that he didn't want to create false hopes among his fans, his team members and the board over his return to the side. He refrained from committing to anything, fearing harsh repercussions from all quarters.

“I’m terribly afraid to say now yes, I’m available. And then in six months, my whole life has changed as a result of the virus, or other uncertainties around the world, and I have to withdraw. Then a lot of people will be angry with me again. And even if [T20 World Cup] is not postponed, I last played cricket in January and may not be able to play for the next three months."

“My situation could change and I might get to a point where I have to tell ‘Bouch’ I was interested, I would like to play a role but I’m not going to be able to play myself. I’m afraid of such a commitment and creating false hope.”

AB de Villiers last played for South Africa in a Test match against Australia in March 2018 at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. He has scored a total of 20,014 international runs in 420 matches.