AB de Villiers to decide on World T20 return after playing IPL 2020

'My focus is on the Indian Premier League at the moment,' said de Villiers in an interview.

De Villiers had retired back in 2018, after he stated that he was tired from playing too much cricket.

AB de Villiers has been playing in T20 leagues across the world post his retirement.

The AB de Villiers return saga seems to be stretching on and on and on. After his controversial retirement from the team a year ahead of ICC World Cup 2019, de Villiers had offered to come back into the team when South Africa were going through horrendous form during the premier tournament.

Since then, de Villiers has played across the world in the franchise-based T20 leagues with the Big Bash League being his last outing, speculating the possibility of his return in the international stage.

Speaking to the IANS ahead of IPL 2020, de Villiers stated that he was taking things slow and would consider the option of playing in the World T20 for South Africa after his assignment with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

"Let's wait and see what happens. My focus is on the Indian Premier League at the moment, and helping Royal Challengers Bangalore realise our full potential. Then we will sit down and have a look at the rest of the year and see what is possible,"

Speaking about his conditioning and how he feels at the age of 36, the legendary South African stated,

"Discipline is the key. Eating right and regular exercise are extremely important. It becomes a habit. Eat healthy, have a healthy lifestyle, and it's not difficult at all."

Since his retirement, de Villiers has stated that he would love to come back and play for the Proteas again. Earlier, in January 2020, South Africa assistant coach Enoch Nkwe had clarified that it would not be an easy road for de Villiers to return to the international stage.

"It's not just going to be as simple as that. From my experience of the last couple of weeks with how (head coach Mark Boucher) works, he really believes in processes - you've got to earn it. It's not just walking into the team,” Nkwe said.