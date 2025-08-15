Abhishek Sharma vs Sanju Samson - comparing their stats after 17 T20Is ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson are likely to open the innings for Team India in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, which will be played in the UAE from September 9 to September 28. As per reports, the Men in Blue squad for the eight-nation T20 tournament is likely to be picked in Mumbai on August 19.

Abhishek and Samson opened the batting for Team India in their previous T20I assignment, which was against England at home in January-February 2025. Abhishek finished as the leading run-getter, with 279 runs in five innings at an average of 55.80 and a strike rate of 219.69. As for Samson, he had a forgettable series, managing only 51 runs in five innings at an average of 10.20.

Abhishek has featured in 17 T20I matches so far. Ahead of Asia Cup 2025, we compare his stats with that of Samson at the same stage.

Abhishek Sharma vs Sanju Samson - Who has scored more runs and has a better average after 17 T20Is?

After 17 T20Is, Abhishek has 535 runs to his name at an average of 33.43. Of his 535 runs, 279 have come against England from five T20Is at an average of 55.80. The southpaw has also scored 124 runs in five matches against Zimbabwe at an average of 31 and 97 runs in four T20Is against South Africa, averaging 24.25.

After 17 T20Is, Samson had 301 runs to his name at an average of 20.06. It is a known fact that the Kerala cricketer made a poor start to his international career. Of his 301 runs, 102 runs came against Sri Lanka from eight matches at an average of 14.57 and 77 in one game against Ireland.

Abhishek Sharma vs Sanju Samson - Who has a better strike rate after 17 T20Is?

After 17 T20Is, Abhishek has a strike rate of 193.84. He has a strike rate of 219.68 from five matches against England and 173.21 in four matches against South Africa. In five T20Is against Zimbabwe, the left-handed batter has managed a strike rate of 174.64. Also, Abhishek has a strike rate of 159.09 in three T20I matches against Bangladesh.

After 17 T20Is, Samson had a strike rate of 133.77. The right-handed batter had a strike rate of 141.17 in three matches against Australia and 183.33 in one innings against Ireland. Also, the stumper had a strike rate of 132.35 after two matches against West Indies and 125.92 after eight games against Sri Lanka.

Abhishek Sharma vs Sanju Samson - Who has more 50-plus scores after 17 T20Is?

After 17 T20I matches (16 innings), Abhishek has four 50-plus scores to his credit - two hundreds and two half-centuries. His best of 135 came off just 54 balls against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in February 2025. The southpaw also scored 79 off 34 in the opening match of the series in Kolkata.

The 24-year-old batter's first T20I ton was registered against Zimbabwe in Harare in July 2024. Abhishek slammed 100 off 47 balls, hitting seven fours and eight sixes. The opening batter also scored 50 off 25 balls against South Africa in Centurion in November 2024.

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Abhishek Sharma 535 33.43 193.84 135 2 2 Sanju Samson 301 20.06 133.77 77 0 1

(Abhishek Sharma vs Sanju Samson batting stats after 17 T20Is)

Samson had only one 50-plus score to his name after his first 17 T20Is (16 innings). The keeper-batter smashed 77 off 42 balls against Ireland in Dublin in June 2022. He scored 39 off 25 balls against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala in February 2022) and 30* off 23 balls against West Indies in Lauderhill in August 2022.

Abhishek Sharma vs Sanju Samson - Who has a better record in winning causes after 17 T20Is?

Abhishek has so far featured in 14 T20Is that India have won. In 13 innings, he has scored 507 runs at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 200.39, with two hundreds and two half-centuries. In three matches that the Men in Blue have lost, the southpaw has contributed 28 runs at an average of 9.33.

After 17 T20Is, Samson had been part of 12 matches that India had won. In 11 innings, he scored 257 runs at an average of 25.70 and a strike rate of 150.29, with a best of 77. In four matches that India lost, Samson scored 36 runs at an average of nine. He also featured in a tied game in which he scored eight runs.

