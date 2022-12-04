"Absolutely deserves it" - Fans delighted as Kuldeep Sen makes his Team India debut in 1st ODI vs Bangladesh

Team India pacer Kuldeep Sen will make his maiden appearance in ODI cricket in the series opener against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday, December 4.
The right-arm fast bowler was last seen in action during the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022. Sen showcased stellar form during the 50-over domestic competition, finishing as the highest wicket-taker for Madhya Pradesh with 18 scalps from just six games.
The 26-year-old was rewarded for his scintillating performances as he received his debut cap from skipper Rohit Sharma. A number of fans took to social media to share their excitement over Kuldeep Sen's debut. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:
Notably, Kuldeep Sen was a part of the Rajasthan Royals team for this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). The bowler received widespread appreciation for his bowling exploits in the cash-rich league as he picked up eight wickets from seven outings.
Bangladesh elect to bowl first in first ODI against India
Bangladesh captain Litton Das won the toss and elected to field first in the opening encounter of the three-match ODI series against India
The Men in Blue will be aiming to get back to winning ways following their ODI series loss to New Zealand. Furthermore, several of India's senior players, including skipper Rohit Sharma and senior batters Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, are set to return to action with the series following a short break.
Team India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been released from the squad following a consultation with the BCCI medical team. KL Rahul will don the keeping gloves in the ODI series opener.
India playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen.
Bangladesh playing XI: Litton Das(c), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain.
