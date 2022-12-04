"Absolutely deserves it" - Fans delighted as Kuldeep Sen makes his Team India debut in 1st ODI vs Bangladesh

Team India pacer Kuldeep Sen will make his maiden appearance in ODI cricket in the series opener against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday, December 4.

The right-arm fast bowler was last seen in action during the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022. Sen showcased stellar form during the 50-over domestic competition, finishing as the highest wicket-taker for Madhya Pradesh with 18 scalps from just six games.

The 26-year-old was rewarded for his scintillating performances as he received his debut cap from skipper Rohit Sharma. A number of fans took to social media to share their excitement over Kuldeep Sen's debut. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Vivek gaurav @keviv_gauravv Brilliant that kuldeep sen making debut .... Hopefully he grab the opportunity .. He can be superb prospect #INDvsBangladesh Brilliant that kuldeep sen making debut .... Hopefully he grab the opportunity .. He can be superb prospect #INDvsBangladesh

𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐲 💛 || 2 days ✨|| @MegaVyas Kuldeep Sen debut go well boy 🤞🏻 Kuldeep Sen debut go well boy 🤞🏻❤

naeem khatri @naeemkhatri18

GOOD LUCK CHAMP

#kuldeepSen

#indvsbang Kuldeep sen getting 250th cap of ODI.GOOD LUCK CHAMP Kuldeep sen getting 250th cap of ODI.GOOD LUCK CHAMP💪#kuldeepSen#indvsbang

Vedant Agrawal @VedantAgrawaI Kuldeep Sen has a golden ticket today. Another bowler with 145+ capability. Kuldeep Sen has a golden ticket today. Another bowler with 145+ capability.

Krupesh @imKrb

We need such bowlers in Indian cricket setup

#BANvIND Kuldeep Sen.. go well man🥺We need such bowlers in Indian cricket setup Kuldeep Sen.. go well man🥺We need such bowlers in Indian cricket setup#BANvIND

Abhinav @abhinav_k316 A debut for #KuldeepSen today is exactly why the IPL has been such a boon for Indian cricket…about 20 years back or so, it’s impossible that a pacer from Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, facing the kind of odds Kuldeep has faced would’ve been spotted on the landscape of Indian cricket A debut for #KuldeepSen today is exactly why the IPL has been such a boon for Indian cricket…about 20 years back or so, it’s impossible that a pacer from Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, facing the kind of odds Kuldeep has faced would’ve been spotted on the landscape of Indian cricket 1️⃣

Rohan @ImRohanSingh19 Happy for Kuldeep Sen!! A valuable tall pacer who hits the deck hard with some real raw pace. Groom them & don't spoil just like previous management did with Saini. Happy for Kuldeep Sen!! A valuable tall pacer who hits the deck hard with some real raw pace. Groom them & don't spoil just like previous management did with Saini.

Deepesh Kumar @Deepesh38458556

Kuldeep sen making his debut!



#INDvsBangladesh Finally the talented express paceKuldeep sen making his debut! Finally the talented express pace Kuldeep sen making his debut! #INDvsBangladesh

Gaurang Mishra @gaurang94 . May god bless you with a Phenomenol Career for #INDvsBAN #kuldeepSen sir Many congratulations on your Debut today for #India nCricketTeam being a citizen of #Rewa from where you belong too is matter of immense proud for us. I wish you all the best & loads of Good luck. May god bless you with a Phenomenol Career for #India #kuldeepSen sir Many congratulations on your Debut today for #IndianCricketTeam being a citizen of #Rewa from where you belong too is matter of immense proud for us. I wish you all the best & loads of Good luck👍. May god bless you with a Phenomenol Career for #India🇮🇳 #INDvsBAN

Notably, Kuldeep Sen was a part of the Rajasthan Royals team for this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). The bowler received widespread appreciation for his bowling exploits in the cash-rich league as he picked up eight wickets from seven outings.

Bangladesh elect to bowl first in first ODI against India

Bangladesh captain Litton Das won the toss and elected to field first in the opening encounter of the three-match ODI series against India

The Men in Blue will be aiming to get back to winning ways following their ODI series loss to New Zealand. Furthermore, several of India's senior players, including skipper Rohit Sharma and senior batters Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, are set to return to action with the series following a short break.

Team India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been released from the squad following a consultation with the BCCI medical team. KL Rahul will don the keeping gloves in the ODI series opener.

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen.

Bangladesh playing XI: Litton Das(c), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain.

