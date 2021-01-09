Shane Warne changes tune on Labuschagne after player's performance on Day 3 

A day after being ripped into by Australian legends Shane Warne and Andrew Symonds for his eccentric mannerisms at the crease, Marnus Labuschagne let his actions do the talking on the field. He played a starring role as Australia took charge of the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The on-air conversation on Friday started politely enough, with Warne suggesting that Labuschagne's part-time leg-spin could be introduced late on Day 2 of the Test. Things, however, got heated up as both Warne and Symonds started making derogatory remarks about Labuschagne.

Shane Warne praises Labuschagne's efforts in the field

However, on Saturday, Warne more appreciative towards the Queenslander, who caught Jasprit Bumrah short of his ground with a brilliant direct hit. Labuschagne also played a pivotal role in another run-out involving Ravichandran Ashwin.

"That was just sensational stuff," Warne said. "To slide, pick it up, turn around and go bang was just brilliant. Absolutely sensational," said Shane Warne.

Warne also praised Labuschagne after he got his hand to a remarkably challenging opportunity.

"He did so well just to get a hand on it, he's a couple of metres from the bat and hit it well. His reaction is about 0.2 seconds probably," said Shane Warne.

Following the Warne-Symonds incident - Kayo Sports, a subsidiary of Foxtel, issued a public apology on Twitter.

"Our stream started early and caught some unacceptable comments. On behalf of @kayosports and the commentary team, we unreservedly apologise," the streaming service tweeted on Friday.

Australia are in the driver’s seat after scalping six Indian wickets for just 49 runs in the post-lunch session on Day 3. The visitors were bundled out for 244, handing the Aussies a first innings lead of 94 runs in the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.