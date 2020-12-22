Abu Dhabi T10 League 2020/21: Full list of retained and icon players 

The 2020/21 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League will begin next month, with some big names performing in the competition. Eight teams, namely the Maratha Arabians, the Northern Warriors, the Deccan Gladiators, the Pune Devils, Team Abu Dhabi, the Bangla Tigers, the Qalandars, and the Delhi Bulls, will compete against each other at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2020/21 Player Draft will happen on December 23rd. Before the auction, every franchise publicized the player they retained. The teams also announced their icon cricketers for the fourth season.

Here is the complete list of retained players and icon cricketers in each team ahead of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2020/21 Draft.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2020/21 retained players list

Qalandars: Tom Banton, Chris Jordan, Samit Patel, Phil Salt, Sultan Ahmed

Team Abu Dhabi: Chris Morris (Direct Signing), Rohan Mustafa, Luke Wright, Avishka Fernando, Hayden Walsh

Deccan Gladiators: Mohammed Shahzad, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Colin Ingram (Direct Signing), Zahoor Khan, Kieron Pollard

Pune Devils: Mohammed Amir

Delhi Bulls: Evin Lewis (Direct Signing), Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohammed Nabi, Sherfane Rutherford

Bangla Tigers: David Wiese, Johnson Charles (Direct Signing), Chirag Suri, Tom Moores, Andre Fletcher, Qais Ahmad

Northern Warriors: Rovman Powell (Direct Signing), Rayad Emrit, Nicholas Pooran, Lendl Simmons, Wahab Riaz, Junaid Siddique

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2020/21 icon list

🚨 𝑰𝑪𝑶𝑵 𝑺𝑰𝑮𝑵𝑰𝑵𝑮 🚨@Russell12A returns to the Northern Warriors, this time as Icon Player 🙌



The powerful all-rounder is ready to light up Season 2️⃣ of the #AbuDhabiT10 💪#AbuDhabiT10 #AbuDhabi #AbuDhabiCricket #InAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/l6IXwz7MQ5 — T10 League (@T10League) December 8, 2020

Qalandars: Shahid Afridi

Team Abu Dhabi: Chris Gayle

Deccan Gladiators: Sunil Narine

Pune Devils: Thisara Perera

Delhi Bulls: Dwayne Bravo

Bangla Tigers: Isuru Udana

Maratha Arabians: Shoaib Malik

Northern Warriors: Andre Russell

The Maratha Arabians won the previous season of the Abu Dhabi T10 League. It will be interesting to see if the Arabians can retain their championship in the upcoming season.

Fans will have their eyes on the Pune Devils. The newly-rebranded franchise has only two players in their squad.