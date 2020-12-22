Abu Dhabi T10 League 2020/21: Full list of retained and icon players 

The 2020/21 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League will begin next month, with some big names performing in the competition. Eight teams, namely the Maratha Arabians, the Northern Warriors, the Deccan Gladiators, the Pune Devils, Team Abu Dhabi, the Bangla Tigers, the Qalandars, and the Delhi Bulls, will compete against each other at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2020/21 Player Draft will happen on December 23rd. Before the auction, every franchise publicized the player they retained. The teams also announced their icon cricketers for the fourth season.
Here is the complete list of retained players and icon cricketers in each team ahead of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2020/21 Draft.
Abu Dhabi T10 League 2020/21 retained players list
Qalandars: Tom Banton, Chris Jordan, Samit Patel, Phil Salt, Sultan Ahmed
Team Abu Dhabi: Chris Morris (Direct Signing), Rohan Mustafa, Luke Wright, Avishka Fernando, Hayden Walsh
Deccan Gladiators: Mohammed Shahzad, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Colin Ingram (Direct Signing), Zahoor Khan, Kieron Pollard
Pune Devils: Mohammed Amir
Delhi Bulls: Evin Lewis (Direct Signing), Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohammed Nabi, Sherfane Rutherford
Bangla Tigers: David Wiese, Johnson Charles (Direct Signing), Chirag Suri, Tom Moores, Andre Fletcher, Qais Ahmad
Northern Warriors: Rovman Powell (Direct Signing), Rayad Emrit, Nicholas Pooran, Lendl Simmons, Wahab Riaz, Junaid Siddique
Abu Dhabi T10 League 2020/21 icon list
Qalandars: Shahid Afridi
Team Abu Dhabi: Chris Gayle
Deccan Gladiators: Sunil Narine
Pune Devils: Thisara Perera
Delhi Bulls: Dwayne Bravo
Bangla Tigers: Isuru Udana
Maratha Arabians: Shoaib Malik
Northern Warriors: Andre Russell
The Maratha Arabians won the previous season of the Abu Dhabi T10 League. It will be interesting to see if the Arabians can retain their championship in the upcoming season.
Fans will have their eyes on the Pune Devils. The newly-rebranded franchise has only two players in their squad.Published 22 Dec 2020, 00:08 IST