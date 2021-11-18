Playing XI of Indian players who have been a part of Abu Dhabi T10 League

The Abu Dhabi T10 League is the world's biggest T10 competition. The organizers started the tournament in 2017 with the aim of bringing about a T10 revolution.

Unlike Tests and ODIs, T10 matches do not last long. The two teams play only 10 overs each, and the winner is decided is about 90 minutes. Fans get to witness top-quality bowling and magnificent batting during T10 matches, and quite a few Indian cricketers have associated themselves with the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

While the BCCI does not allow active Indian players to participate in overseas leagues, some of the biggest Indian cricketers have played in the Abu Dhabi T10 League after retirement.

Ahead of the 2021/22 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League, here is a strong playing XI comprising the Indian names who have been part of this unique competition.

Openers - Virender Sehwag (c) and Prashant Gupta

India's first-ever T20 international captain Virender Sehwag was also the first player from the country to play in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. He was the lone Indian participant in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

Sehwag played for the Maratha Arabians in that competition. However, he could not make a significant impact as he played only one inning, where he did not score any run. Nevertheless, Sehwag will open the innings for this team with Prashant Gupta, who played for the Deccan Gladiators in 2019.

Middle Order - Subramaniam Badrinath and Kaunain Abbas (wk)

Another former Indian cricketer who turned up for Maratha Arabians in the Abu Dhabi T10 League was Subramaniam Badrinath. He played three matches for the team in 2018 but could not impress much.

Former Karnataka wicket-keeper Kaunain Abbas will bat in the middle-order along with Badrinath. Abbas is part of the defending champions Northern Warriors in this year's Abu Dhabi T10 League.

All Rounders - Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan and Reetinder Singh Sodhi

Yuvraj Singh won the Abu Dhabi T10 League in 2019

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh won the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2019 as part of the Maratha Arabians squad. Singh has scored 44 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 169.23 for his team.

Reetinder Singh Sodhi and Yusuf Pathan are the other two all-rounders of this team. While Sodhi played for the Kerala Knights in 2018, Pathan will turn up for the Chennai Braves this year.

Bowlers - Pravin Tambe, Zaheer Khan, RP Singh and Munaf Patel

Zaheer Khan played for the Delhi Bulls in Abu Dhabi T10 League 2019

Leg-spinner Pravin Tambe will lead the team's spin attack. Tambe is one of the few bowlers to have taken a five-wicket haul in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. He accomplished that feat while playing for Sindhis in 2018.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Zaheer Khan, Munaf Patel and RP Singh will be the three pacers of this playing XI. While Singh and Patel played for Pakhtoons and Rajputs in 2018 respectively, Khan turned up for the Delhi Bulls in 2019. Munaf has been the most successful among the three pacers, scalping five wickets in four innings. He is set to play for the Chennai Braves this year.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee