ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The fifth edition of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled to be held from July 14 to 23, 2023. Sri Lanka will be the host nation of the event.

The upcoming edition will showcase the 'A' teams representing the five full members of the Asian Cricket Council. Nepal, UAE, and Oman from the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 will also take part in the competition.

The participating squads will be divided into two groups, Group A and Group B. Group A will consist of Afghanistan A, Oman, Bangladesh A, and Sri Lanka A. Group B will include Nepal, India A, United Arab Emirates, and Pakistan A.

Overall, 15 matches will be played at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo Cricket Club Ground, and P Sara Oval. Semi-Final 1 will be played at the P Sara Oval, while Semi-Final 2 and the Final will be hosted at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Sri Lanka has been the most successful team in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup, having won the title twice. India secured their first-ever championship title in the inaugural edition of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup. Pakistan will enter the upcoming ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup as the defending champions after defeating Bangladesh in the previous edition held in 2019.

Let's delve into more details of the 2023 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup’s schedule and the participating squads ahead of the tournament.

ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times are in IST)

Thursday, July 13, 10:00 AM

Match 1 -Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A, (Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo)

Match 2 - Afghanistan A vs Oman, (Colombo Cricket Club Ground, Colombo)

Friday, July 14, 10:00 AM

Match 3 - India A vs United Arab Emirates, (Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo)

Match 4 - Pakistan A vs Nepal, (Colombo Cricket Club Ground, Colombo)

Saturday, July 15, 10:00 AM

Match 5 - Bangladesh A vs Oman, (Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo)

Match 6 - Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A, (Colombo Cricket Club Ground, Colombo)

Monday, July 17, 10:00 AM

Match 7 - Pakistan A vs United Arab Emirates, (P Sara Oval, Colombo)

Monday, July 17, 02:00 PM

Match 8 - India A vs Nepal, (R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo)

Tuesday, July 18, 10:00 AM

Match 9 - Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A, (P Sara Oval, Colombo)

Tuesday, July 18, 02:00 PM

Match 10 - Sri Lanka A vs Oman, (R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo)

Wednesday, July 19, 10:00 AM

Match 11 - Nepal vs United Arab Emirates, (P Sara Oval, Colombo)

Wednesday, July 19, 02:00 PM

Match 12 - Pakistan A vs India A, (R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo)

Friday, July 21, 10:00 AM

Semi Final 1 - TBC (A1) vs TBC (B2), (P Sara Oval, Colombo)

Friday, July 21, 02:00 PM

Semi Final 2 - TBC (B1) vs TBC (A2), (R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo)

Sunday, July 23, 02:00 PM

Final - TBC vs TBC, (R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo)

ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023: Live-Streaming Details

The fifth edition of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup will be live-streamed on Fancode App & Website.

ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023: Full Squads

Afghanistan A

Shahidullah Kamal (c), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Ishaq Rahimi (wk), Riaz Hassan, Ihsanullah Janat, Noor Ali Zadran, Zubaid Akbari, Bahir Shah, Allah Noor, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Izharulhaq Naveed, Wafadar Momand, Mohammad Ibrahim, Mohammad Saleem, Zia-ur-Rehman, Bilal Sami

Bangladesh A

Saif Hassan (c), Zakir Hasan (vc, (wk), Parvez Hossain Emon (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Rakibul Hasan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ripon Mondol, Musfik Hasan, Akbar Ali (wk), Naim Sheikh, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shahadat Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim

India A

Yash Dhull (c), Abhishek Sharma (vc), Sai Sudharsan, Nikin Jose, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Pakistan A

Mohammad Haris (c, wk), Omair Yousuf (vc), Amad Butt, Arshad Iqbal, Haseebullah Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mubasir Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Muqeem, Tayyab Tahir

Sri Lanka A

Dunith Wellalage, Sahan Arachchige, Minod Bhanuka, Ashen Bandara, Lasith Croospulle, Avishka Fernando, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne, Janith Liyanage, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Lahiru Udara

Nepal

Rohit Paudel (c), Arjun Saud(wk), Kushal Bhurtel, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratish GC, Dev Khanal, Sandeep Jora, Kushal Malla, Lalit Rajbanshi, Bhim Sharki, Pawan Sarraf, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Surya Tamang, Kishor Mahato, Shyam Dhakal

Oman A

Aqib Ilyas (c), Wasim Ali, Muhammed Bilal, Fayyaz Butt, Ayaan khan, Shoaib Khan, Suraj Kumar, Kaleemullah, Jay Odedra, Shubo Pal, Kashyap Prajapati, Rafiullah, Abdul Rauf, Jatinder Singh, Samay Shrivastava

United Arab Emirates A

Ali Naseer (c), Ethan D'Souza, Jash Giyanani, Jonathan Figy, Mohammad Faraazuddin, Muhammad Jawadullah, Matiullah Khan, Nilansh Keswani, Fahad Nawaz, Aryansh Sharma, Adhitya Shetty, Sanchit Sharma, Lovepreet Singh, Ansh Tandon, Ashwanth Valthapa

