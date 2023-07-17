ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023, Match 8, India A vs Nepal: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

India A will lock horns with Nepal in the eighth match of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023. The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will play host to this Group B clash on Monday, July 17.

India, captained by Yash Dhull, are sitting pretty on top of the table with two points and a net run rate of +3.255. They will be high on confidence after beating the United Arab Emirates (UAE) A by eight wickets in their previous match.

Skipper Dhull became the Player of the Match after he scored an unbeaten 108 off 84 balls with 20 fours and one six. On the back of his knock, India A chased down the target of 176 with 23.3 overs to spare.

Nepal, led by Rohit Paudel, are sitting third in the table with a net run rate of -1.933. They lost to Mohammad Haris’ Pakistan A by four wickets in their previous match on July 14.

Sompal Kami scored 75 runs off 101, but could only help his team post a score of 179 in 37 overs after once being reduced to 72 for eight. Pakistan chased down the target with 103 balls left in their innings.

India A vs Nepal Match Details

Match: India A vs Nepal, Match 8, Group B, ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023.

Date and Time: July 17, 2023, Monday, 02:00 PM IST.

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

India A vs Nepal Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Colombo has been fairly good for batting. The last two teams who won here did so while batting second and hence, chasing should be the preferred option.

India A vs Nepal Weather Forecast

There will be a 30 to 50 percent chance of rain, which could lead to stoppages. Temperatures will be around 31 degrees.

India A vs Nepal Probable XIs

India A

Sai Sudharsan, Nikin Jose, Abhishek Sharma, Yash Dhull (c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Reddy

Nepal

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Arjun Saud, Rohit Paudel (c), Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Pawan Sarraf, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Lalit Rajbanshi

India A vs Nepal Match Prediction

India A should ease past Nepal to cement their position in the top two. Their batters, especially Dhull, have been in excellent touch.

Prediction: India A to win this ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 match.

India A vs Nepal Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 3.

Live Streaming: Fancode and YouTube Channel of ACC.

Poll : Yash Dhull to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes