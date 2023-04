ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Ten nations will take part in the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 in Nepal. The 10 teams competing in the tournament are Nepal, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Singapore, UAE, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman.

All matches of the competition will take place either at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket in Kirtipur or the Mulpani Ground in Kathmandu. The group stage will be followed by the semis and then the summit clash of the tournament.

ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Tuesday, April 18

Group A - Nepal vs Malaysia, 8:45 am at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Group B - Hong Kong vs Singapore, 8:45 am at Mulpani Ground, Kathmandu

Wednesday, April 19

Group B - Oman vs Qatar, 8:45 am at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Group A - Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates, 8:45 am at Mulpani Ground, Kathmandu

Thursday, April 20

Group B - Bahrain vs Singapore, 8:45 am at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Group A - Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia, 8:45 am at Mulpani Ground, Kathmandu

Friday, April 21

Group B - Nepal vs Oman, 8:45 am at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Group A - Hong Kong vs United Arab Emirates, 8:45 am at Mulpani Ground, Kathmandu

Saturday, April 22

Group A - Qatar vs Saudi Arabia, 8:45 am at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Group B - Bahrain vs Kuwait, 8:45 am at Mulpani Ground, Kathmandu

Sunday, April 23

Group B - Singapore vs United Arab Emirates, 8:45 am at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Group A - Malaysia vs Oman, 8:45 am at Mulpani Ground, Kathmandu

Monday, April 24

Group A - Bahrain vs Hong Kong, 8:45 am at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Group B - Nepal vs Saudi Arabia, 8:45 am at Mulpani Ground, Kathmandu

Tuesday, April 25

Group B - Malaysia vs Qatar, 8:45 am at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Group A - Kuwait vs Singapore, 8:45 am at Mulpani Ground, Kathmandu

Wednesday, April 26

Group A - Bahrain vs United Arab Emirates, 8:45 am at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Group B - Oman vs Saudi Arabia, 8:45 am at Mulpani Ground, Kathmandu

Thursday, April 27

Group B - Nepal vs Qatar, 8:45 am at Mulpani Ground, Kathmandu

Group A - Hong Kong vs Kuwait, 8:45 am at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Saturday, April 29

Semi-final 1, 8:45 am at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Semi-final 2, 8:45 am at Mulpani Ground, Kathmandu

Sunday, April 30

Third-place playoff, 8:45 am at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Monday, May 1

Final, 8:45 am at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Read: ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023, Match 2, Hong Kong vs Singapore: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023: Live Streaming Details

All matches of the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 will be live-streamed for free on the Fancode app & website for fans in India.

ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023: Full Squads

Nepal

Aarif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Dev Khanal, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel, Sundeep Jora, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Kushal Malla, Pratish GC, Aasif Sheikh (Wk), Arjun Saud (Wk), Kamal Singh, Karan KC, Kishore Mahato, Lalit Rajbanshi, Mousom Dhakal, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami, Surya Tamang.

Malaysia

Ahmad Faiz (c), Nazril Rahman, Virandeep Singh, Muhamad Syahadat, Muhammad Amir Azim, Muhammad Wafiq, Sharvin Muniandy, Syed Aziz (Wk), Wan Azam (Wk), Anwar Rahman, Khizar Hayat, Mohammad Sham, Rizwan Haider, Vijay Unni.

Hong Kong

Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan (c), Shahid Wasif, Aizaz Khan, Haroon Arshad, Kinchit Shah, Yasim Murtaza, Adit Gorawara (Wk), Zeeshan Ali (Wk), Ayush Shukla, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Nasrulla Rana.

Singapore

Aaryan Modi, Abdul Bhadelia, Amartya Kaul, Aritra Dutta (c), Avi Dixit, Prasheen Param, Rohan Rangarajan, Surendran Chandramohan, Adwitya Bhargava, Manpreet Singh, Vinit Mehta, Sidhant Srikanth (Wk), Akshay Roopak Puri, Kalimuthu Ramesh, Thilipan Omaidurai, Vinoth Baskaran.

Kuwait

Bilal Tahir, Ilyas Ahmed, Mohammad Amin, Ravija Sandaruwan, Adnan Idrees, Clinto Velookkara Anto, Mohammed Aslam (c), Parvinder Kumar, Meet Bhavsar (Wk), Usman Patel (Wk), Sayed Monib, Shahrukh Quddus, Shiraz Khan, Yasin Patel.

United Arab Emirates

Ansh Tandon, Asif Khan, Muhammad Waseem (c), Rameez Shahzad, Aayan Khan, Aryan Lakra, Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Sanchit Sharma, Vriitya Aravind (Wk), Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, Matiullah, Zahoor Khan.

Oman

Aqib Ilyas, Ayaan Khan, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Adeel Ahmad Shafique (Wk), Naseem Khushi (Wk), Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra, Kaleemullah.

Bahrain

Ahmer Bin Nasir, David Mathias, Fiaz Ahmed, Haider Ali Butt, Imran Anwar, Junaid Niazi, Sarfaraz Ali, Sohail Ahmed, Rizwan Butt, Sai Sarthak, Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Shahbaz Badar (Wk), Yasir Nazir (Wk), Abdul Majid, Ali Dawood, Muhammad Younis, Waseeq Ahmed, Zeeshan Abbas.

Saudi Arabia

Abdul Waheed, Irshad Mubbashar, Muhammad Ahmad Raza, Muzaffar Majeed, Usman Najeeb, Zain, -ul-Abidin, Abdul Manan Ali, Ahmed Abdul Waheed Baladraf, Atif-Ur-Rehman, Imran Arif, Mohammed Hisham Shaikh, Saad Khan, Zuhair Muhammad, Haseeb Ghafoor (Wk), Abdul Wahid, Imran Yousaf, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Waqar Ul Hassan.

Qatar

Kamran Khan, Khurram Shahzad, Muhammad Tanveer, Zaheer Ibrahim, Valeed Veetil, Imal Liyanage (Wk), Mohammed Rizlan (Wk), Gayan Munaweera, Mohammed Nadeem, Muhammad Ikramullah, Muhammad Murad, Owais Ahmed.

Read: ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023, Match 4, Oman vs Qatar: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Poll : 0 votes