ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live streaming details

ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 is the second edition of the tournament and will start on Friday, April 12. The winner will qualify for the Asia Cup 2025.

The tournament is being organized by the Asian Cricket Council in Oman this year. A total of 10 teams will participate in the competition. The teams have been divided into two groups of five teams each.

Here's what the two groups look like:

Group A - Hong Kong, Malaysia, Nepal, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia

Group B - Bahrain, Cambodia, Kuwait, Oman, and United Arab Emirates

A total of 20 group-stage games will be played, followed by two semi-finals, a third-place playoff and the final. The final is scheduled to be played on Sunday, April 21. Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) and Ministry Turf 2 will host all 24 games this year.

Eight highest ranked teams have qualified for the tournament. Saudi Arabia and Cambodia have made it to the competition after finishing as the finalists of the ACC Men's Challenger Cup 2024.

Nepal were the winner of the first edition of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup. They beat the United Arab Emirates in the final by seven wickets. They faced Pakistan and India in the last edition of the Asia Cup.

ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Friday, April 12

Match 1 - Oman vs Bahrain, Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat, 11:30 AM

Match 2 - United Arab Emirates vs Kuwait, Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amerat, 11:30 AM

Match 3 - Nepal vs Malaysia, Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat, 4:00 PM

Match 4 - Hong Kong vs Qatar, Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amerat, 4:00 PM

Saturday, April 13

Match 5 - Kuwait vs Cambodia, Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat, 11:30 AM

Match 6 - United Arab Emirates vs Bahrain, Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amerat, 11:30 AM

Match 7 - Nepal vs Qatar, Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat, 4:00 PM

Match 8 - Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia, Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amerat, 4:00 PM

Sunday, April 14

Match 9 - Oman vs Cambodia, Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amerat, 11:30 AM

Match 10 - Hong Kong vs Saudi Arabia, Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amerat, 4:00 PM

Monday, April 15

Match 11 - Nepal vs Hong Kong, Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat, 11:30 AM

Match 12 - Malaysia vs Qatar, Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amerat, 11:30 AM

Match 13 - United Arab Emirates vs Oman, Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat, 4:00 PM

Match 14 - Kuwait vs Bahrain, Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amerat, 4:00 PM

Tuesday, April 16

Match 15 - Qatar vs Saudi Arabia, Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat, 11:30 AM

Match 16 - Bahrain vs Cambodia, Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat, 4:00 PM

Wednesday, April 17

Match 17 - Hong Kong vs Malaysia, Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat, 11:30 AM

Match 18 - Nepal vs Saudi Arabia, Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amerat, 11:30 AM

Match 19 - United Arab Emirates vs Cambodia, Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat, 4:00 PM

Match 20 - Oman vs Kuwait, Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amerat, 4:00 PM

Friday, April 19

1st Semi-Final - TBC vs TBC, Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat, 11:30 AM

2nd Semi-Final - TBC vs TBC, Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat, 4:00 PM

Saturday, April 20

3rd Place Play-off - TBC vs TBC, Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat, 4:00 PM

Sunday, April 21

Final - TBC vs TBC, Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat, 4:00 PM

ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A

ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024: Full Squads

Hong Kong

Adit Gorawara, Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Martin Coetzee, Nizakat Khan (c), Aizaz Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Yasim Murtaza, Zeeshan Ali (wk), Ateeq Iqbal, Ayush Shukla, Dhananjay Rao, Ehsan Khan, Raunaq Kapur

Malaysia

Ahmed Aqeel, Ahmed Faiz, Muhammad Amir, Nazmus Sakib, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Muhammad Haziq Aiman, Sharvin Muniandy, Virandeep Singh, Ainool Hafizs (wk), Syed Aziz (wk), Wan Muhammad Azam (wk), Fitri Sham, Khizar Hayat, Muhammad Wafiq, Pavandeep Singh, Rizwan Haider, Syazrul Ezat, Vijay Unni

Cambodia

Anish Prasad, Etienne Beukes, Lakshit Gupta, Pel Vannak, Phon Bunthean, Salvin Stanly, Te Senglong, Kottagodage Don, Luqman Butt (c), Ram Sharan, Sharwan Godara, Vimukthi Viraj, Uday Hathinjar (wk), Chanthoeun Rathanak, Gulam Murtaza, Utkarsh Jain

Nepal

Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel, Sundeep Jora, Bibek Yadav, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sompal Kami, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Anil Sah (wk), Binod Bhandari (wk), Aakash Chand, Abinash Bohara, Gulshan Jha, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratis GC, Sagar Dhakal

Saudi Arabia

Abdul Waheed, Faisal Khan, Kashif Abbas, Muhammad Ahmad Raza, Usman Khalid, Varun Mudaliar, Waji Ul Hassan, Ali Delawar Khan, Hisham Shaikh, Zain-ul-Abidin, Manan Ali (wk), Saad Khan, Atif-Ur-Rehman, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Saud Syed, Usman Ali, Usman Najeeb

Bahrain

Ahmer Bin Nasir, Haider Butt, Sohail Ahmed, Ubaid Minhas, Imran Anwar, Junaid Aziz, Sarfaraz Ali, Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Imran Ali (wk), Umer Toor (wk), Abdul Majid, Ali Dawood, Majid Malik, Rizwan Butt

Kuwait

Ali Zaheer, Bilal Tahir, Clinto Anto, Muhammad Umar, Parvinder Kumar, Adnan Idrees, Mohammed Aslam, Nawaf Ahmed, Nimish Latheef, Ravija Sandaruwan, Shiraz Khan, Meet Bhavsar (wk), Usman Patel (wk), Ilyas Ahmed, Mohamed Shafeeq, Sayed Monib, Shahrukh Quddus, Yasin Patel

Oman

Aqib Ilyas, Ayaan Khan, Kashyap Prajapati, Khalid Kail, Mehran Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Rafiullah, Zeeshan Maqsood, Naseem Khushi (wk), Pratik Athavale (wk), Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Shakeel Ahmed

Qatar

Kamran Khan, Mirza Mohammed Baig, Mohammad Ahnaff, Muhammad Tanveer, Rifayi Hassainar, Saqlain Arshad, Adnan Mirza, Amir Farooq, Imal Liyanage (wk), Shahzaib Ahmed (wk), Gayan Munaweera, Himanshu Rathod, Muhammad Jabir, Musawar Shah

United Arab Emirates

Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Muhammad Waseem (c), Vishnu Sukumaran, Wasi Shah, Aayan Khan, Ali Naseer, Basil Hameed, Muhammad Farooq, Tanish Suri (wk), Akif Raja, Junaid Siddique, Omid Rahman, Rahul Bhatia

