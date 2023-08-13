"Acha chalta hu dua mai yaad rakhna"- Top 10 funny memes after India's thumping win in 4th T20I vs West Indies

Team India beat West Indies comprehensively by nine wickets in the 4th T20I of the five-match series on Saturday in Lauderhill, Florida. After being down 0-2, they have made a fine comeback in the series and have now leveled it at 2-2.

After opting to bat first, West Indies managed to reach 178/8 in 20 overs on a decent batting track. Shimron Hetmyer (61) and Shai Hope (45) starred for the Windies, while Kuldeep Yadav continued his stellar bowling form by picking up two crucial wickets. Arshdeep Singh scalped three wickets but was a bit expensive.

It was one-way traffic in the chase. Playing his second T20I, Yashasvi Jaiswal (84*) smashed a four off the first ball and set the tone for the rest of the innings. He played aggressively from the onset, giving a brisk start to India. Contrastingly, his partner Shubman Gill (77) took a couple of balls to get a look in.

But Gill also got into the act soon after by launching an assault on Odean Smith in the final over of the powerplay, hitting two sixes and a four. The duo looked in ominous touch and notched up their half-centuries to power India close to the target. Gill got out in the end with a few runs left. Jaiswal and Tilak Varma (7*) finished the formalities as India chased down the score in 17 overs to win the game.

"Shubman and Yashasvi were brilliant"- India captain Hardik Pandya after the win against West Indies in 4th T20I

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Hardik Pandya reflected on the victory, saying:

"Going forward, I believe we will have to take responsibility as a batting group and help out our bowlers. Bowlers win matches as well, if they can get you a couple of wickets, that can help win a game. They got some runs in the end, but the couple of wickets that we took in the middle harmed them, and then, of course, Shubman and Yashasvi were brilliant.

He added:

"The way they ran in this heat, making sure that the job was done, was brilliant. It was very pleasing to see. I like to captain how I see the game. It's about how the game is going, and I like to go with my instincts. We lost two games, but the first game was down to our errors. We spoke in the group that these are the games which you step up and show character. We aim to turn up tomorrow, and repeat exactly what we did today."

The two sides will square off in the decider on Sunday at the same venue.