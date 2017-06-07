Adam Gilchrist believes that Cricket Australia is offering an extremely fair deal to its players

What’s the story?

Former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist has come out in support of Cricket Australia in its recurring disagreement with the Australian Cricketers’ Association regarding their remuneration. The ongoing dispute has been the top story from Australian cricket for the past few months and has remained just as intense to date.

"I think Cricket Australia are offering a very, very fair deal for players," the 45-year-old said in an interview with Fox Sports on Tuesday (June 6).

The former wicket-keeper further asserted that he believes that both the sides will definitely come to a middle ground before the given deadline, which is the 30th of this month.

“There will be an end to it. I wouldn't be surprised if they’ve been meeting in the last few days – the players’ association and the board,” said Gilchrist. “I think both sides are going to have to compromise. Having spoken to people in both parties, I think they’re both starting to say that and understand that.”

In case you didn’t know...

Australia, along with India, have been one of the two teams that started the Champions Trophy in the backdrop of an internal controversy. While India has had its truckload of the issue, the men from Down Under have dealt with a singular facet: player remunerations.

The details

While opining about ASA’s tussle with Cricket Australia, Gilchrist also said that the most important elements of the deal are the kids that will be signing their first year with the board. He believes that the grassroots level is the most important level in the sport and that it already is under siege from other sports like football.

What next?

Gilchrist’s mediation might soothe the tension a tad bit and help both sides see a reason to end this feud, which has become very public in the last few months. The deadline for them to come to the conclusion is less than a month away and as the former Australian wicket-keeper pointed it, it's crucial for both parties to concentrate on the bigger picture.

Author’s take

Gilchrist has always been a composed and controversy-free personality on and off the field. Its balanced nature has brought him to say these words openly to the players, the board and the media.

You would hope that Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers’ Association would take Gilchrist’s words on their merit and reach a point that is mutually agreeable for both these parties.

