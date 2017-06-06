ICC Champions Trophy 2017: 20 facts you should know about the tournament

Here's a list of a few facts and stats about the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy.

Champion of the champions

The eighth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy is underway in England and Wales and the top eight teams of the world are vying for the title.

Over the years, the tournament has witnessed a number of quirky and conventional records and here’s a list of 20 unique facts about the tournament that you should know.

#1 Transformation of ICC KnockOuts to ICC Champions Trophy

The tournament, for its initial two editions (1998, 2000) was called the ICC KnockOuts in which there were no groups as every game was a knockout and the loser was eliminated. A total of 8 games were played in 1998 and 10 games in 2000.

It was from 2002 that the present ICC Champions Trophy scheme was introduced.

#2 Maiden edition

ICC KnockOuts – the introductory edition was held in Bangladesh who are the only nation to have hosted the event but did not take part in it.

#3 First to lift the title

South Africa were the first to win the ICC KnockOuts in the year 1998 in Bangladesh. This also is the only ICC event South Africa have won till date.

#4 Most number of title victories

Twice – Australia (2006, 2009) and India (2002, 2013) are the two nations who have won the Champions trophy most number of times.

#5 Yet to host the ICC Champions Trophy

The nations who haven’t yet hosted the Champions Trophy are:

- Australia

- Pakistan

- West Indies

- New Zealand

#6 The nation deprived of hosting the event

The ICC had selected Pakistan to host the 2008 edition but most countries refused to visit Pakistan due to security issues. Hence, the event was later postponed to 2009 and was hosted by South Africa.

#7 West Indies dip to all-time low rank

West Indies’ failure to qualify for the ongoing tournament means this is the first edition without the Carribean side. The West Indies lifted the Trophy in 2004 and were the runners-up in the years 1998 and 2006. They stand 9th in the present ICC ODI team rankings.

#8 Astonishing appearance

United States of America is the only “non-cricketing” nation to have taken part in the ICC Champions Trophy. It was in the 2004 edition held in England where USA played New Zealand In their first encounter and lost by 210 runs.

#9 ICC Champions Trophy likely to end its course

ICC could discontinue the Champions Trophy after its 2022 edition that is to be hosted in India.

#10 Highest win percentage

India have the highest win percentage in the tournament – 71.42%. They have played a total of 23 games, out of which they have won 15, lost 6 and 2 ended with no result.

#11 Lowest win percentage

Considering the teams who have participated in all the editions, Pakistan have the lowest win percentage in the history of tournament – 38.88%

#12 Highest number of centuries recorded by a nation till date

8 number centuries have been scored by India in the ICC Champions Trophy.

#13 First centurion

Alastair Campbell from Zimbabwe was the first to score a century in the tournament against New Zealand in its maiden edition.

#14 First Player of the Tournament

Jacques Kallis was the first cricketer to win the Player of the tournament award in 1998 when South Africa won the title.

#15 Most fifties

Former Indian skipper, Sourav Ganguly holds the record with 6 fifty plus scores.

#16 Most wickets

The New Zealand speedster, Kyle Mills is the highest wicket-taker who has taken 28 scalps in 15 matches.

#17 Most catches

Former Sri Lankan batsman, Mahela Jayawardene tops the list with 15 catches in 22 matches.

#18 Highest number of wicketkeeper dismissals

Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batsman, Kumar Sangakkara is the leading list with 33 dismissals from 22 games.

#19 Highest partnership

The highest partnership is Australia’s second-wicket stand of 252 runs between Shane Watson (136 n.o.) and Ricky Point (111 n.o.) against England in 2009.

#20 Highest run getter

Chris Gayle is the highest scorer with 791 runs in 17 matches. He scored 474 runs in the 2006 edition and went on to become the Player of the Tournament for the same.